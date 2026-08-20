Dexus Finance 2026 Results: Guidance Met, Strategy Moves Forward
Dexus navigates a shifting market with resilient assets, rising profits and a clear outlook, as new guidance and strategic reviews reshape its earnings path.
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- Dexus delivered its FY26 guidance with AFFO of A$483.9 million, or 45.0 cents per security, and distributions of 37.0 cents per security.
- Statutory net profit after tax rose to A$482.2 million from A$136.1 million in FY25, mainly due to stabilising capitalisation rates and positive property revaluations.
- The property portfolio remained resilient, with office occupancy at 95.7%, industrial occupancy at 94.6% and rent collections at 99.7%.
- Dexus raised A$2.0 billion in third-party equity, facilitated more than A$1.1 billion in secondary unit transactions and exceeded its divestment target by completing approximately A$2.5 billion in sales since FY24.
- A strategic review of infrastructure funds and mandates from the 2023 AMP Capital transaction is underway, covering A$7.3 billion in third-party funds and potentially affecting future management fees.
- For FY27, Dexus expects AFFO of 37.5–39.5 cents per security and distributions of 37.0 cents, with earnings pressured by lower trading profits and performance fees, higher financing costs and other fund-related headwinds.
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