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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSchoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
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    Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment: New Upcycle, H1 Bookings Rise

    SBO AG enters 2026 with rising bookings and a growing order backlog, hinting at a new upcycle even as profitability and sales remain under pressure.

    Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment: New Upcycle, H1 Bookings Rise
    • SBO AG’s bookings rose 8.5% year-on-year to MEUR 235.3 in H1 2026, despite the ongoing Middle East conflict, signaling the start of a new upcycle.
    • The order backlog increased 31.7% since year-end 2025 to MEUR 117.9, while bookings from non-oil-and-gas business areas approached 10%.
    • Sales improved 7.7% from Q1 to Q2 to MEUR 106.1, ending eight quarters of decline or stagnation; however, H1 sales fell to MEUR 204.7 from MEUR 253.6.
    • Profitability declined year-on-year, with EBITDA falling to MEUR 24.2 and net profit to MEUR 0.2, but the EBITDA margin remained in double digits at 11.8%.
    • The Precision Technology division began recovering, with quarterly sales up 21.8%, while the Energy Equipment division faced pressure from logistics restrictions, product mix and ramp-up costs.
    • SBO expects further recovery in H2 2026, supported by energy-security trends and diversification into additive manufacturing, geothermal energy and subsea flow control.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 20.08.2026.

    The price of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment at the time of the news was 28,93EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.


    Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment

    +0,09 %
    -0,86 %
    -6,92 %
    -15,79 %
    -1,95 %
    -46,44 %
    +0,61 %
    -50,98 %
    +161,41 %
    ISIN:AT0000946652WKN:907391
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    Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment: New Upcycle, H1 Bookings Rise SBO AG enters 2026 with rising bookings and a growing order backlog, hinting at a new upcycle even as profitability and sales remain under pressure.
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