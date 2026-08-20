Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment: New Upcycle, H1 Bookings Rise

SBO AG’s bookings rose 8.5% year-on-year to MEUR 235.3 in H1 2026, despite the ongoing Middle East conflict, signaling the start of a new upcycle.

The order backlog increased 31.7% since year-end 2025 to MEUR 117.9, while bookings from non-oil-and-gas business areas approached 10%.

Sales improved 7.7% from Q1 to Q2 to MEUR 106.1, ending eight quarters of decline or stagnation; however, H1 sales fell to MEUR 204.7 from MEUR 253.6.

Profitability declined year-on-year, with EBITDA falling to MEUR 24.2 and net profit to MEUR 0.2, but the EBITDA margin remained in double digits at 11.8%.

The Precision Technology division began recovering, with quarterly sales up 21.8%, while the Energy Equipment division faced pressure from logistics restrictions, product mix and ramp-up costs.

SBO expects further recovery in H2 2026, supported by energy-security trends and diversification into additive manufacturing, geothermal energy and subsea flow control.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 20.08.2026.

The price of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment at the time of the news was 28,93EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.





