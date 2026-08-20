Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment: New Upcycle, H1 Bookings Rise
SBO AG enters 2026 with rising bookings and a growing order backlog, hinting at a new upcycle even as profitability and sales remain under pressure.
- SBO AG’s bookings rose 8.5% year-on-year to MEUR 235.3 in H1 2026, despite the ongoing Middle East conflict, signaling the start of a new upcycle.
- The order backlog increased 31.7% since year-end 2025 to MEUR 117.9, while bookings from non-oil-and-gas business areas approached 10%.
- Sales improved 7.7% from Q1 to Q2 to MEUR 106.1, ending eight quarters of decline or stagnation; however, H1 sales fell to MEUR 204.7 from MEUR 253.6.
- Profitability declined year-on-year, with EBITDA falling to MEUR 24.2 and net profit to MEUR 0.2, but the EBITDA margin remained in double digits at 11.8%.
- The Precision Technology division began recovering, with quarterly sales up 21.8%, while the Energy Equipment division faced pressure from logistics restrictions, product mix and ramp-up costs.
- SBO expects further recovery in H2 2026, supported by energy-security trends and diversification into additive manufacturing, geothermal energy and subsea flow control.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment is on 20.08.2026.
The price of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment at the time of the news was 28,93EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the
previous day.
+0,09 %
-0,86 %
-6,92 %
-15,79 %
-1,95 %
-46,44 %
+0,61 %
-50,98 %
+161,41 %
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte