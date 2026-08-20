Centiel Delivers Strong H1 2026 Results, Fuels Future Growth

Centiel’s H1 2026 net revenue increased by 37.0% to CHF 25.2 million, compared with CHF 18.4 million in H1 2025.

Adjusted EBIT rose 77.9% to CHF 5.3 million, resulting in a 20.9% margin; adjusted profit more than doubled to CHF 4.6 million.

The company maintained a strong financial position, with net cash of CHF 9.2 million and an equity ratio of 71.2%.

Centiel entered the U.S. hyperscaler and colocation data center market through a multi-year distribution agreement with Neo Critical Power, including an initial USD 8.7 million order.

Centiel expanded its international distribution network into Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia, while assessing additional production capacity and U.S. certification requirements.

The company expects 2026 revenue of around CHF 65 million, revenue above CHF 100 million in 2027, and an EBIT margin of at least 20%.

The price of Centiel at the time of the news was 7,0300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,0400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,14 % since publication.





