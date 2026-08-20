Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: 2026 Half-Year Results Are In

MM Group’s H1 2026 adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 200.2 million, down 3.5% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis excluding TANN, but up 6.5% versus H2 2025.

Sales fell 4.7% year-on-year to EUR 1,849.3 million, mainly due to lower Board & Paper prices and reduced Food & Premium Packaging volumes.

Pharma & Healthcare Packaging delivered strong growth, with adjusted EBITDA increasing 14%; Food & Premium Packaging remained stable, while Board & Paper EBITDA declined 19%.

The Fit-For-Future programme contributed EUR 105 million in H1 2026, and the expected cumulative benefit by 2027 was raised to more than EUR 330 million.

IFRS profit for the period decreased to EUR 31.2 million from EUR 164.3 million, primarily because the previous year included the sale of TANN Group.

MM expects challenging market conditions in H2 2026; maintenance shutdowns at MM Kwidzyn and MM Kotkamills are expected to reduce Q3 operating profit by around EUR 35 million, partly offset by further savings of over EUR 100 million.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Mayr-Melnhof Karton is on 20.08.2026.

The price of Mayr-Melnhof Karton at the time of the news was 80,70EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.





