The Platform Group: Organic Growth Boosts Profits & Cash Flow in H1 2026

The Platform Group achieved strong profitable growth in H1 2026: GMV rose 20.9% to EUR 788.6 million and net revenue increased 22.7% to EUR 421.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 22.5% to EUR 40.8 million, the highest operating half-year result in the company’s history; reported EBITDA reached EUR 45.4 million.

Net income was broadly stable at EUR 33.5 million, while operating cash flow increased 16.3% to EUR 26.8 million, supporting debt reduction.

Growth was mainly organic and supported by efficiency measures; active customers rose to 8.4 million, orders to 6.2 million, and partners to 17,683.

TPG completed two add-on acquisitions and announced the acquisition of Cocoli’s assets; four of its five segments performed positively, while Freight Goods declined.

The company confirmed its 2026 guidance: GMV of EUR 1.7 billion, net revenue of EUR 1.0 billion, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 70 million and EUR 80 million.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at The Platform Group is on 20.08.2026.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 1,0625EUR and was up +6,57 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,1550EUR this corresponds to a plus of +8,71 % since publication.







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