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    SAP, Bayer Under the Microscope as Warren Wise Launches Podcast

    From soaring profits to stubborn risks, Warren’s Watchlist cuts through the noise on DAX and MDAX giants—where SAP’s AI bets and Bayer’s burdens face a hard, long-term verdict.

    SAP, Bayer Under the Microscope as Warren Wise Launches Podcast
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Warren Wise has launched “Warrens Watchlist,” a weekly podcast analyzing major DAX and MDAX companies from a long-term investor’s perspective.
    • The podcast is hosted with Cori Capital and explains complex financial data, annual reports, and corporate strategies in an accessible but analytically rigorous format.
    • SAP’s operating profit doubled to €9.6 billion in 2025, but Warren Wise questions how much of the improvement reflects the core business versus prior-year restructuring costs.
    • Warren Wise also challenges SAP’s AI-first strategy, noting that the company’s research and development growth slowed from 18% in 2021 to just 1.8% in 2025.
    • Despite Bayer’s U.S. Supreme Court victory in the glyphosate litigation, Warren Wise maintains its negative rating of one out of five, arguing that the ruling removes a risk but does not create returns.
    • Warren Wise views Bayer’s solid Pharma and Consumer Health businesses positively, but highlights weak returns on capital, high debt, and Crop Science’s negative impact on overall value creation.



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    SAP, Bayer Under the Microscope as Warren Wise Launches Podcast From soaring profits to stubborn risks, Warren’s Watchlist cuts through the noise on DAX and MDAX giants—where SAP’s AI bets and Bayer’s burdens face a hard, long-term verdict.
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