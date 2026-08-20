Amprion Caps Strong First Half, Further Boosting Financial Strength
Amid shifting revenues and rising investments, Amprion’s latest half-year figures reveal stronger earnings, robust financing measures and ambitious long-term spending plans.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Adjusted consolidated net income rose by 19% to EUR 343 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 16% to approximately EUR 920 million.
- IFRS revenues declined by around 11% to EUR 2.7 billion, mainly due to planned regulatory compensation effects.
- Capital expenditures increased by 4% to approximately EUR 2.0 billion in the first half of 2026; total investments of around EUR 7 billion are expected for 2026 and EUR 42 billion by 2030.
- Amprion issued its first green hybrid bond worth EUR 1.0 billion, following a EUR 2.6 billion green senior bond issuance earlier in the year.
- The company more than doubled its syndicated loan facility to EUR 6.5 billion through early refinancing with 15 banks, strengthening its financial flexibility.
- RWE is expected to provide around EUR 6.5 billion in equity through 2031, covering more than half of Amprion’s projected equity requirements.
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE-Leser Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie aus unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro geschenkt!
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.