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    Amprion Caps Strong First Half, Further Boosting Financial Strength

    Amid shifting revenues and rising investments, Amprion’s latest half-year figures reveal stronger earnings, robust financing measures and ambitious long-term spending plans.

    Amprion Caps Strong First Half, Further Boosting Financial Strength
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Adjusted consolidated net income rose by 19% to EUR 343 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased by 16% to approximately EUR 920 million.
    • IFRS revenues declined by around 11% to EUR 2.7 billion, mainly due to planned regulatory compensation effects.
    • Capital expenditures increased by 4% to approximately EUR 2.0 billion in the first half of 2026; total investments of around EUR 7 billion are expected for 2026 and EUR 42 billion by 2030.
    • Amprion issued its first green hybrid bond worth EUR 1.0 billion, following a EUR 2.6 billion green senior bond issuance earlier in the year.
    • The company more than doubled its syndicated loan facility to EUR 6.5 billion through early refinancing with 15 banks, strengthening its financial flexibility.
    • RWE is expected to provide around EUR 6.5 billion in equity through 2031, covering more than half of Amprion’s projected equity requirements.



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