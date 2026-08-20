Nabaltec AG Back on Growth Track in Q2 2026

Nabaltec returned to growth in Q2 2026, with revenue rising 6.9% year-on-year to EUR 55.3 million; first-half revenue increased 1.9% to EUR 108.6 million.

First-half EBIT declined 26.1% to EUR 6.6 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 6.2%, mainly due to higher energy costs and increased depreciation and amortization.

Both product segments grew: Functional Fillers revenue rose to EUR 80.1 million (+2.2%), while Specialty Aluminas reached EUR 28.4 million (+1.3%).

Viscosity-optimized hydrates showed particularly strong growth of 36.0% in the first half, while boehmite revenue increased 5.8% and began showing signs of recovery.

The order backlog improved significantly to EUR 52.2 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with EUR 38.3 million one year earlier.

Nabaltec confirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, forecasting revenue growth of 4%–6% and an EBIT margin between 5% and 7%.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Nabaltec is on 20.08.2026.

The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 12,925EUR and was down -2,08 % compared with the previous day.





