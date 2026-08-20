🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNabaltec AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Nabaltec
    49 Aufrufe 49 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Nabaltec AG Back on Growth Track in Q2 2026

    After a challenging start to the year, Nabaltec is regaining momentum, returning to growth in Q2 2026 while confirming its full-year outlook.

    Nabaltec AG Back on Growth Track in Q2 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Nabaltec returned to growth in Q2 2026, with revenue rising 6.9% year-on-year to EUR 55.3 million; first-half revenue increased 1.9% to EUR 108.6 million.
    • First-half EBIT declined 26.1% to EUR 6.6 million, resulting in an EBIT margin of 6.2%, mainly due to higher energy costs and increased depreciation and amortization.
    • Both product segments grew: Functional Fillers revenue rose to EUR 80.1 million (+2.2%), while Specialty Aluminas reached EUR 28.4 million (+1.3%).
    • Viscosity-optimized hydrates showed particularly strong growth of 36.0% in the first half, while boehmite revenue increased 5.8% and began showing signs of recovery.
    • The order backlog improved significantly to EUR 52.2 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with EUR 38.3 million one year earlier.
    • Nabaltec confirmed its full-year 2026 outlook, forecasting revenue growth of 4%–6% and an EBIT margin between 5% and 7%.

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Nabaltec is on 20.08.2026.

    The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 12,925EUR and was down -2,08 % compared with the previous day.


    Nabaltec

    -3,41 %
    -2,30 %
    +16,44 %
    +23,00 %
    +1,95 %
    -28,61 %
    -61,01 %
    -7,75 %
    -29,17 %
    ISIN:DE000A0KPPR7WKN:A0KPPR
    Nabaltec direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Nabaltec AG Back on Growth Track in Q2 2026 After a challenging start to the year, Nabaltec is regaining momentum, returning to growth in Q2 2026 while confirming its full-year outlook.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     