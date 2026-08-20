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    Plan Optik: H1 2026 Financial Report as of June 30

    PLANOPTIK AG reports solid growth in 2026’s first half, lifting revenue, earnings and outlook as new wafer-based production and cleanroom expansions gain momentum.

    Plan Optik: H1 2026 Financial Report as of June 30
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • PLANOPTIK AG increased consolidated revenue to EUR 6.24 million in the first half of 2026, up from EUR 5.90 million in the same period of 2025.
    • The company continues to expect full-year 2026 revenue to exceed the previous year’s figure by more than EUR 1 million, compared with EUR 11.27 million in 2025.
    • First-half EBITDA rose to EUR 980 thousand from EUR 900 thousand, while EBIT increased to EUR 228 thousand from EUR 185 thousand.
    • Net income improved to EUR 100 thousand, compared with a loss of EUR 40 thousand in the first half of 2025; EBT declined slightly to EUR 116 thousand from EUR 130 thousand.
    • PLANOPTIK expects a significant increase in full-year 2026 EBT compared with the EUR 15 thousand loss recorded in 2025, despite ongoing expansion-related costs.
    • The company is preparing wafer-based series production for several new customers and expects a significant revenue contribution from 2027 onward, supported by new cleanrooms under construction in Germany and Hungary.

    The price of Plan Optik at the time of the news was 8,2000EUR and was up +0,24 % compared with the previous day.
    2 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,2200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,24 % since publication.


    Plan Optik

    +0,73 %
    -10,53 %
    +11,20 %
    -16,10 %
    +96,70 %
    +89,55 %
    +463,51 %
    +429,52 %
    +60,87 %
    ISIN:DE000A0HGQS8WKN:A0HGQS
    Plan Optik direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Plan Optik: H1 2026 Financial Report as of June 30 PLANOPTIK AG reports solid growth in 2026’s first half, lifting revenue, earnings and outlook as new wafer-based production and cleanroom expansions gain momentum.
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