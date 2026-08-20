DAX, CBRAIN & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Saga Metals
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|💬
|📰
|Stellantis
|💬
|📰
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|💬
|📰
|Moderna
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|277
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|BioNTech
|95
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|69
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|58
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|56
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|49
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|CBRAIN
|+20,46 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Genscript Biotech Corporation
|+17,39 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Bitdeer Technologies Group (A)
|+14,00 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Circus
|-17,18 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Moderna
|-17,24 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Advance Auto Parts
|-20,29 %
|📰
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Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +15,55 %
Wochenperformance: +15,55 %
Platz 1
Saga Metals
Wochenperformance: +3,73 %
Wochenperformance: +3,73 %
Platz 2
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +19,03 %
Wochenperformance: +19,03 %
Platz 3
Stellantis
Wochenperformance: -0,38 %
Wochenperformance: -0,38 %
Platz 4
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: -13,46 %
Wochenperformance: -13,46 %
Platz 5
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +160,05 %
Wochenperformance: +160,05 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -1,85 %
Wochenperformance: -1,85 %
Platz 7
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +20,55 %
Wochenperformance: +20,55 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +9,96 %
Wochenperformance: +9,96 %
Platz 9
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: +37,10 %
Wochenperformance: +37,10 %
Platz 10
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +14,17 %
Wochenperformance: +14,17 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +8,08 %
Wochenperformance: +8,08 %
Platz 12
CBRAIN
Wochenperformance: +27,71 %
Wochenperformance: +27,71 %
Platz 13
Genscript Biotech Corporation
Wochenperformance: +31,25 %
Wochenperformance: +31,25 %
Platz 14
Bitdeer Technologies Group (A)
Wochenperformance: +16,06 %
Wochenperformance: +16,06 %
Platz 15
Circus
Wochenperformance: +81,17 %
Wochenperformance: +81,17 %
Platz 16
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +160,05 %
Wochenperformance: +160,05 %
Platz 17
Advance Auto Parts
Wochenperformance: -18,52 %
Wochenperformance: -18,52 %
Platz 18
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