Metavesco Unveils OTC Squawk v1.0: OTC Market Intelligence Hub
Metavesco is shaking up the OTC landscape with OTC Squawk v1.0, a real-time hub where traders track filings, dilution, insider moves, and market buzz in one streamlined platform.
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- Metavesco, Inc. has publicly launched OTC Squawk v1.0, a market-intelligence and discussion platform designed specifically for the over-the-counter equity market.
- The platform consolidates OTC-related information, including regulatory filings, share-structure changes, market activity, and investor discussions in one place.
- Key launch features include real-time heat maps, dilution indicators, insider and issuer activity tracking, disclosure tiers, company certifications, and market-wide filing searches.
- Its weekday Preflight digest highlights significant events such as disclosure changes, acquisitions, dividends, takeover approaches, and share-count changes.
- OTC Squawk is available at otcsquawk.com; accounts are free, all launch features are included, and additional advanced features are planned approximately every two weeks.
- Metavesco plans to focus initially on user adoption and platform development, while warning that the service is informational only, not investment advice, and subject to significant operational and financial risks.
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