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    CTS Eventim Delivers Double-Digit Revenue & Earnings Growth in H1 2026

    CTS EVENTIM delivered another powerful half-year performance, posting double-digit growth in revenue, earnings and margins, underpinned by booming live events worldwide.

    CTS Eventim Delivers Double-Digit Revenue & Earnings Growth in H1 2026
    Foto: Hauke-Christian Dittrich - picture alliance/dpa
    • CTS EVENTIM’s consolidated revenue rose 16.9% year-on-year to EUR 1.513 billion in H1 2026, while adjusted EBITDA increased 12.4% to EUR 225.4 million.
    • EBIT grew 15.3% to EUR 174.6 million, and earnings per share climbed 34.2% to EUR 1.25, supported partly by favourable exchange-rate effects.
    • The Ticketing segment generated EUR 473.3 million in revenue, up 13.9%, while adjusted EBITDA increased 3.4% to EUR 172.5 million.
    • Live Entertainment revenue rose 18.6% to EUR 1.061 billion, with adjusted EBITDA surging 57.1% to EUR 52.9 million.
    • Growth in Live Entertainment was driven by a strong international portfolio of tours, concerts and festivals, particularly in Germany, Italy and the USA, as well as the venue business.
    • Management maintained its 2026 financial forecast and remains optimistic about business performance in the second half of the year.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at CTS Eventim is on 20.08.2026.

    The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 57,55EUR and was down -0,73 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 58,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,87 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.756,24PKT (-0,29 %).


    CTS Eventim

    -4,05 %
    -7,84 %
    -4,84 %
    +3,93 %
    -41,27 %
    -2,27 %
    +6,40 %
    +84,57 %
    +808,57 %
    ISIN:DE0005470306WKN:547030
    CTS Eventim direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    CTS Eventim Delivers Double-Digit Revenue & Earnings Growth in H1 2026 CTS EVENTIM delivered another powerful half-year performance, posting double-digit growth in revenue, earnings and margins, underpinned by booming live events worldwide.
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