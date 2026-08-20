CTS Eventim Delivers Double-Digit Revenue & Earnings Growth in H1 2026

CTS EVENTIM’s consolidated revenue rose 16.9% year-on-year to EUR 1.513 billion in H1 2026, while adjusted EBITDA increased 12.4% to EUR 225.4 million.

EBIT grew 15.3% to EUR 174.6 million, and earnings per share climbed 34.2% to EUR 1.25, supported partly by favourable exchange-rate effects.

The Ticketing segment generated EUR 473.3 million in revenue, up 13.9%, while adjusted EBITDA increased 3.4% to EUR 172.5 million.

Live Entertainment revenue rose 18.6% to EUR 1.061 billion, with adjusted EBITDA surging 57.1% to EUR 52.9 million.

Growth in Live Entertainment was driven by a strong international portfolio of tours, concerts and festivals, particularly in Germany, Italy and the USA, as well as the venue business.

Management maintained its 2026 financial forecast and remains optimistic about business performance in the second half of the year.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at CTS Eventim is on 20.08.2026.

The price of CTS Eventim at the time of the news was 57,55EUR and was down -0,73 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 58,05EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,87 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.756,24PKT (-0,29 %).







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