Fielmann Updates 2026 Guidance Amid Germany’s Consumer Uncertainty

Fielmann Group has revised its 2026 guidance due to continued economic uncertainty and weak consumer confidence in Germany, its largest market, which represents around 60% of sales.

Consolidated sales are now expected to reach €2.50–2.55 billion, down from the previous forecast of €2.55–2.60 billion.

Expected year-on-year sales growth has been reduced to 2–5%, compared with the previous range of 5–7%.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin is now forecast at 22–23%, with Adjusted EBITDA of €560–580 million, versus the previous forecast of around 23% and €590–610 million.

The Adjusted EBT margin is expected to be around 12%, compared with the former guidance of 12–13%; improved cost management is expected to largely offset weaker sales momentum.

Fielmann expects sales growth to accelerate in the second half of 2026, supported by international expansion, additional staff capacity and productivity gains; the 2026 half-year report will be published on August 27, 2026.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Fielmann is on 27.08.2026.

The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 40,28EUR and was down -3,13 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.506,09PKT (+0,06 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar