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    Holcim to Acquire Fermacell in Major Building Materials Deal

    Holcim is set to expand its European footprint with the planned acquisition of Fermacell, a leading provider of sustainable wall and flooring solutions.

    Holcim to Acquire Fermacell in Major Building Materials Deal
    Foto: nmann77 - stock.adobe.com
    • Holcim has agreed to acquire Fermacell from James Hardie Industries for an enterprise value of EUR 840 million.
    • Fermacell is a leading European provider of sustainable walling and flooring solutions, with projected 2026 net sales of approximately EUR 430 million.
    • The company produces high-performance fibre gypsum and cement-bonded boards under the premium brands fermacell and Aestuver.
    • Fermacell is headquartered in Düsseldorf, employs more than 1,000 people, operates in 13 European markets, and has six production sites.
    • Holcim expects around EUR 22 million in annual run-rate EBITDA synergies by the third year; the deal is expected to increase EPS from the first year.
    • The acquisition supports Holcim’s NextGen Growth 2030 strategy, remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions, and is expected to close in the first half of 2027.

    The price of Holcim at the time of the news was 74,40EUR and was down -0,01 % compared with the previous day.


    Holcim

    -0,01 %
    -3,14 %
    -8,56 %
    -3,01 %
    +4,27 %
    +136,60 %
    +206,30 %
    +216,67 %
    +371,54 %
    ISIN:CH0012214059WKN:869898
    Holcim direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Holcim to Acquire Fermacell in Major Building Materials Deal Holcim is set to expand its European footprint with the planned acquisition of Fermacell, a leading provider of sustainable wall and flooring solutions.
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