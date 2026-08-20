Jefferies belässt CTS Eventim auf 'Buy' - Ziel 100 Euro

EQS-News: CTS EVENTIM generates double-digit increases in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2026

Consolidated revenue rises by 16.9% to EUR 1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA by 12.4% to EUR 225.4 million. Ticketing achieves double-digit revenue growth and maintains a high level of profitability. Live Entertainment increases its adjusted EBITDA by 57.1% – a strong international event portfolio drives growth. Earnings per share up by 34.2% to EUR 1.25 in the first half of the year. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “Against a backdrop of challenging economic and geopolitical conditions, CTS EVENTIM is achieving steady and profitable growth. Our robust position in Europe and our expanding global presence underline the enduring strength of our business model. It provides the foundations for continuing on our path of long-term growth in the years ahead.”

Munich, 20 August 2026 – CTS EVENTIM, the number one for ticketing and live entertainment in Europe and number two worldwide, continued its growth trajectory in the first half of 2026, recording further increases in revenue and earnings.

Group

Consolidated revenue climbed by 16.9% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 1.513 billion in the first half of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 12.4% to EUR 225.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 14.9%.

EBIT increased at a faster rate than adjusted EBITDA, advancing by 15.3% to EUR 174.6 million. An additional boost to earnings was provided by a significant improvement in financial result that was primarily due to favourable exchange rate effects. Earnings per share rose by 34.2% to EUR 1.25.

In the second quarter, consolidated revenue went up by 13.0% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 899.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 6.2% to EUR 106.4 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 11.8%. EBIT increased by 6.8% to EUR 80.4 million.

Ticketing

In the first six months of 2026, revenue in the Ticketing segment rose by 13.9% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 473.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 3.4% to EUR 172.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 36.4%.

The change in the adjusted EBITDA margin was a reflection of temporary effects, including a short-term shift in the mix across the ticketing business areas and costs in connection with the Operational Excellence programme.

In the second quarter of 2026, revenue grew by 25.8% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 254.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for April to June improved by 5.8% compared with the second quarter of 2025, reaching EUR 82.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 32.5%.

Live Entertainment

In the first half of 2026, revenue in the Live Entertainment segment rose by 18.6% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 1.061 billion. Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 57.1% to EUR 52.9 million, causing the adjusted EBITDA margin to rise to 5.0%.

This uptrend was driven by a strong portfolio of tours, concerts, and festivals, especially in Germany, Italy, and the USA. The venue business also made a material contribution to earnings.

In the second quarter of 2026, revenue in the Live Entertainment segment grew by 9.0% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 657.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA improved by 7.7% to EUR 23.8 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 3.6%.

The highlights of the second quarter included the sold-out Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals, along with the successful anniversary edition of the Hurricane Festival. Overall, the strong demand for the EVENTIM LIVE signature festival formats underlined once again the appeal and financial strength of the international event portfolio.

Outlook

The Executive Board is upholding the forecast published for the 2026 financial year and is optimistic about business in the remaining months of the year.