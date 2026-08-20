ANALYSE-FLASH
Jefferies belässt CTS Eventim auf 'Buy' - Ziel 100 Euro
- Jefferies bestätigt CTS Eventim mit Buy-Rating
- Zweites Quartal fällt etwas besser als erwartet aus
- Unternehmen bestätigt seinen bisherigen Ausblick
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für CTS Eventim auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 100 Euro belassen. Henrik Paganetty nannte in einer ersten Reaktion am Donnerstag das zweite Quartal des Ticketvermarkters solide. Das Unternehmen habe etwas besser als am Markt erwartet abgeschnitten und den Ausblick bestätigt./rob/ajx/he
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.08.2026 / 12:12 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 20.08.2026 / 12:12 / CEST
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur CTS Eventim Aktie
Die CTS Eventim Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -3,92 % und einem Kurs von 55,70 auf Lang & Schwarz (20. August 2026, 22:39 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der CTS Eventim Aktie um -9,97 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -6,79 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von CTS Eventim bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 5,36 Mrd..
CTS Eventim zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 1,4400. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,4900 %.
Die letzten 7 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 97,29EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 94,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 100,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +68,23 %/+78,97 % bedeutet.
Analyst:
Kursziel: 100 Euro
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Community Beiträge zu CTS Eventim - 547030 - DE0005470306
Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über CTS Eventim. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!
Das Sentiment der wallstreetONLINE Community ist im Moment neutral gegenüber CTS Eventim eingestellt.
Und bei solchen Zahlen wird der Kurs erstmal bis auf 54 Euro abverkauft, wie Krank kann Börse sein .
CTS Eventim: Umsatz und Ergebnis im 1. Halbjahr 2026 stark gewachsen
Dynamisches Wachstum prägt das erste Halbjahr 2026: Der Konzern legt bei Umsatz, Ertrag und Ergebnis je Aktie deutlich zu – getragen von starkem Ticketing und Live Entertainment
Der Konzernumsatz stieg im ersten Halbjahr 2026 um 16,9 % auf 1,513 Mrd. Euro; das Adjusted EBITDA erhöhte sich um 12,4 % auf 225,4 Mio. Euro.
Das EBIT wuchs um 15,3 % auf 174,6 Mio. Euro, während das Ergebnis je Aktie um 34,2 % auf 1,25 Euro zulegte.
Das Ticketing-Segment steigerte den Umsatz um 13,9 % auf 473,3 Mio. Euro und das Adjusted EBITDA um 3,4 % auf 172,5 Mio. Euro.
Im Live-Entertainment-Segment erhöhte sich der Umsatz um 18,6 % auf 1,061 Mrd. Euro; das Adjusted EBITDA sprang um 57,1 % auf 52,9 Mio. Euro.
Das Wachstum im Live Entertainment wurde insbesondere durch ein starkes internationales Portfolio aus Tourneen, Konzerten und Festivals in Deutschland, Italien und den USA getragen.
Der Vorstand bestätigt die Prognose für das Gesamtjahr 2026 und blickt optimistisch auf den weiteren Geschäftsverlauf.
EQS-News: CTS EVENTIM generates double-digit increases in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2026
- Consolidated revenue rises by 16.9% to EUR 1.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA by 12.4% to EUR 225.4 million.
- Ticketing achieves double-digit revenue growth and maintains a high level of profitability.
- Live Entertainment increases its adjusted EBITDA by 57.1% – a strong international event portfolio drives growth.
- Earnings per share up by 34.2% to EUR 1.25 in the first half of the year.
- Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO, CTS EVENTIM: “Against a backdrop of challenging economic and geopolitical conditions, CTS EVENTIM is achieving steady and profitable growth. Our robust position in Europe and our expanding global presence underline the enduring strength of our business model. It provides the foundations for continuing on our path of long-term growth in the years ahead.”
Munich, 20 August 2026 – CTS EVENTIM, the number one for ticketing and live entertainment in Europe and number two worldwide, continued its growth trajectory in the first half of 2026, recording further increases in revenue and earnings.
Group
Consolidated revenue climbed by 16.9% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 1.513 billion in the first half of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA rose by 12.4% to EUR 225.4 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 14.9%.
EBIT increased at a faster rate than adjusted EBITDA, advancing by 15.3% to EUR 174.6 million. An additional boost to earnings was provided by a significant improvement in financial result that was primarily due to favourable exchange rate effects. Earnings per share rose by 34.2% to EUR 1.25.
In the second quarter, consolidated revenue went up by 13.0% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 899.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 6.2% to EUR 106.4 million, while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 11.8%. EBIT increased by 6.8% to EUR 80.4 million.
Ticketing
In the first six months of 2026, revenue in the Ticketing segment rose by 13.9% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 473.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 3.4% to EUR 172.5 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 36.4%.
The change in the adjusted EBITDA margin was a reflection of temporary effects, including a short-term shift in the mix across the ticketing business areas and costs in connection with the Operational Excellence programme.
In the second quarter of 2026, revenue grew by 25.8% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 254.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for April to June improved by 5.8% compared with the second quarter of 2025, reaching EUR 82.6 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 32.5%.
Live Entertainment
In the first half of 2026, revenue in the Live Entertainment segment rose by 18.6% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 1.061 billion. Adjusted EBITDA advanced by 57.1% to EUR 52.9 million, causing the adjusted EBITDA margin to rise to 5.0%.
This uptrend was driven by a strong portfolio of tours, concerts, and festivals, especially in Germany, Italy, and the USA. The venue business also made a material contribution to earnings.
In the second quarter of 2026, revenue in the Live Entertainment segment grew by 9.0% compared with the prior-year period to EUR 657.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA improved by 7.7% to EUR 23.8 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 3.6%.
The highlights of the second quarter included the sold-out Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals, along with the successful anniversary edition of the Hurricane Festival. Overall, the strong demand for the EVENTIM LIVE signature festival formats underlined once again the appeal and financial strength of the international event portfolio.
Outlook
The Executive Board is upholding the forecast published for the 2026 financial year and is optimistic about business in the remaining months of the year.