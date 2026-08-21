Almonty Industries, Anglogold Ashanti & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Ballard Power Systems
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Nurexone Biologic
|💬
|📰
|SanDisk Corporation
|💬
|📰
|Alibaba Group
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|118
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|The Platform Group
|78
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|BioNTech
|59
|💬
|📰
|Moderna
|43
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|39
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|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|30
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Anglogold Ashanti
|+15,46 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Metaplanet
|+10,59 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|+6,02 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
|-4,86 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-5,08 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Pro Medicus
|-5,39 %
|📰
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Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +21,42 %
Wochenperformance: +21,42 %
Platz 1
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: -6,07 %
Wochenperformance: -6,07 %
Platz 2
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: +47,69 %
Wochenperformance: +47,69 %
Platz 3
SanDisk Corporation
Wochenperformance: +2,22 %
Wochenperformance: +2,22 %
Platz 4
Alibaba Group
Wochenperformance: +2,29 %
Wochenperformance: +2,29 %
Platz 5
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -7,19 %
Wochenperformance: -7,19 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +24,80 %
Wochenperformance: +24,80 %
Platz 7
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: +22,96 %
Wochenperformance: +22,96 %
Platz 8
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +18,79 %
Wochenperformance: +18,79 %
Platz 9
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +105,79 %
Wochenperformance: +105,79 %
Platz 10
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +19,82 %
Wochenperformance: +19,82 %
Platz 11
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,47 %
Wochenperformance: -0,47 %
Platz 12
Anglogold Ashanti
Wochenperformance: +3,43 %
Wochenperformance: +3,43 %
Platz 13
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +34,00 %
Wochenperformance: +34,00 %
Platz 14
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +21,42 %
Wochenperformance: +21,42 %
Platz 15
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Wochenperformance: -8,01 %
Wochenperformance: -8,01 %
Platz 16
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -7,19 %
Wochenperformance: -7,19 %
Platz 17
Pro Medicus
Wochenperformance: +7,70 %
Wochenperformance: +7,70 %
Platz 18
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