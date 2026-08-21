clearvise Stays on Track, Confirms Strong H1 2026 Performance
clearvise AG enters the second half of 2026 on a solid footing, posting higher revenues, stronger earnings and cash flow, and advancing key wind and solar projects across Europe.
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- clearvise AG reported strong first-half 2026 results, with revenue of EUR 22.3 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 16.0 million, up from EUR 18.2 million and EUR 13.6 million respectively in H1 2025.
- Electricity production increased to 254.1 GWh, or 291.1 GWh including compensated curtailments; operating cash flow rose to EUR 12.2 million, while the equity ratio reached approximately 37%.
- The company is streamlining its portfolio by selling 13 small-scale photovoltaic systems totaling around 8.6 MW, with the proceeds primarily intended for debt repayment.
- New power purchase agreements for five wind and solar farms are expected to improve cash-flow predictability and add approximately EUR 0.7 million to earnings compared with previous budget assumptions.
- clearvise began construction of the 4.1 MWp Tezze solar project in Italy, backed by a 20-year government feed-in tariff, and secured 30 MWp of the 71.5 MWp La Chatre project in France.
- The company confirmed its 2026 outlook: revenue of EUR 44.2–46.5 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 26.7–28.7 million, and electricity generation of 554–584 GWh.
The price of clearvise at the time of the news was 1,0300EUR and was down -0,24 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,0450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,46 % since publication.
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