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    audius: H1 Revenue Up 23%, EBITDA Up 16%—Full-Year Outlook Confirmed

    audius reports solid first-half 2026 growth in revenue and EBITDA, yet trims its full-year outlook and launches restructuring amid a tougher economic backdrop.

    audius: H1 Revenue Up 23%, EBITDA Up 16%—Full-Year Outlook Confirmed
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • audius’ preliminary, unaudited first-half 2026 revenue increased by 23% year-on-year to €58.5 million, from €47.5 million.
    • EBITDA grew by 16% to €3.3 million, compared with €2.9 million in the prior-year period.
    • The company did not achieve its planned organic growth quickly enough due to the challenging economic environment.
    • The order backlog rose significantly to €103.1 million as of June 30, 2026, supported by intensified sales activities.
    • audius lowered its full-year 2026 forecast to approximately €120 million in revenue and €8–9 million in EBITDA, down from previous expectations of more than €125 million and €10 million, respectively.
    • A restructuring program has been launched to improve profitability through personnel-cost reductions and efficiency gains from artificial intelligence; the half-year report and earnings call are scheduled for August 27, 2026.

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at audius is on 31.08.2026.

    The price of audius at the time of the news was 10,250EUR and was down -0,97 % compared with the previous day.


    audius

    -6,25 %
    -13,06 %
    -8,96 %
    -29,04 %
    -26,89 %
    -29,56 %
    -45,17 %
    +9,55 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ET13WKN:A40ET1
    audius direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    audius: H1 Revenue Up 23%, EBITDA Up 16%—Full-Year Outlook Confirmed audius reports solid first-half 2026 growth in revenue and EBITDA, yet trims its full-year outlook and launches restructuring amid a tougher economic backdrop.
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