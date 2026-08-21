audius: H1 Revenue Up 23%, EBITDA Up 16%—Full-Year Outlook Confirmed

audius’ preliminary, unaudited first-half 2026 revenue increased by 23% year-on-year to €58.5 million, from €47.5 million.

EBITDA grew by 16% to €3.3 million, compared with €2.9 million in the prior-year period.

The company did not achieve its planned organic growth quickly enough due to the challenging economic environment.

The order backlog rose significantly to €103.1 million as of June 30, 2026, supported by intensified sales activities.

audius lowered its full-year 2026 forecast to approximately €120 million in revenue and €8–9 million in EBITDA, down from previous expectations of more than €125 million and €10 million, respectively.

A restructuring program has been launched to improve profitability through personnel-cost reductions and efficiency gains from artificial intelligence; the half-year report and earnings call are scheduled for August 27, 2026.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at audius is on 31.08.2026.

The price of audius at the time of the news was 10,250EUR and was down -0,97 % compared with the previous day.





