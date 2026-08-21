audius: H1 Revenue Up 23%, EBITDA Up 16%—Full-Year Outlook Confirmed
audius reports solid first-half 2026 growth in revenue and EBITDA, yet trims its full-year outlook and launches restructuring amid a tougher economic backdrop.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- audius’ preliminary, unaudited first-half 2026 revenue increased by 23% year-on-year to €58.5 million, from €47.5 million.
- EBITDA grew by 16% to €3.3 million, compared with €2.9 million in the prior-year period.
- The company did not achieve its planned organic growth quickly enough due to the challenging economic environment.
- The order backlog rose significantly to €103.1 million as of June 30, 2026, supported by intensified sales activities.
- audius lowered its full-year 2026 forecast to approximately €120 million in revenue and €8–9 million in EBITDA, down from previous expectations of more than €125 million and €10 million, respectively.
- A restructuring program has been launched to improve profitability through personnel-cost reductions and efficiency gains from artificial intelligence; the half-year report and earnings call are scheduled for August 27, 2026.
The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at audius is on 31.08.2026.
The price of audius at the time of the news was 10,250EUR and was down -0,97 % compared with the previous day.
-6,25 %
-13,06 %
-8,96 %
-29,04 %
-26,89 %
-29,56 %
-45,17 %
+9,55 %
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte