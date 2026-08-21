Borussia Dortmund Unveils Preliminary 2025/26 Financial Figures
Borussia Dortmund faces a challenging financial year, with falling revenues and a net loss, yet cautiously eyes a return to profit in 2026/27.
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Borussia Dortmund generated preliminary consolidated revenue of **€460.5 million** in 2025/26, down from €526.0 million, mainly due to lower TV marketing revenue and reduced FIFA Club World Cup income.
- Consolidated total operating proceeds fell by **€52.4 million to €537.2 million**, while advertising income increased to €157.9 million.
- The club reported a **consolidated net loss of €21.7 million**, compared with a €6.5 million profit in the previous year; EBT declined to -€20.3 million and EBITDA to €92.2 million.
- **Net transfer income rose to €59.3 million**, up from €37.8 million, while personnel and other operating expenses decreased.
- Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA recorded a **net loss of €17.1 million** under German GAAP, meaning no dividend will be proposed for 2025/26.
- For 2026/27, Borussia Dortmund expects a **consolidated net profit between €0 million and €10 million**, subject to transfer activity and sporting performance.
The next important date, Publication of the Annual Financial Report – Fiscal Year 2025/2026, at Borussia Dortmund is on 28.09.2026.
The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,1950EUR and was up +1,43 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,1850EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.
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