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    DF Deutsche Forfait 2026 AGM: Three Pillars, One Winning Strategy

    At its 2026 AGM in Cologne, DF Deutsche Forfait AG confirmed its three-pillar growth strategy and set the course from rising volumes to sustainable value creation.

    DF Deutsche Forfait 2026 AGM: Three Pillars, One Winning Strategy
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • DF Deutsche Forfait AG held its 2026 Annual General Meeting in Cologne on 20 August 2026, with shareholders representing approximately 86% of the share capital; all agenda items were approved.
    • The Group’s strategy is based on three pillars: Trade Finance, Health & Pharma, and Food & Beverages, aimed at diversifying earnings, balancing risks, and creating new growth opportunities.
    • Trade Finance business volume increased from €208.9 million to €226.6 million in 2025, while gross profit rose 7.8% to €10.2 million.
    • The company reported a €0.7 million loss before tax and a consolidated net loss of €2.0 million in 2025, partly due to start-up costs and a €1.3 million non-cash deferred-tax expense.
    • CEO Dr Behrooz Abdolvand said the Group’s priority is to turn growth into robust processes, reliable results, and sustainable value creation.
    • Shareholders approved carrying forward the entire 2025 net profit of €16,538,836.22 and elected Martin Seeger to the Supervisory Board.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at DF Deutsche Forfait is on 30.09.2026.

    The price of DF Deutsche Forfait at the time of the news was 1,4300EUR and was down -3,87 % compared with the previous day.


    DF Deutsche Forfait

    -12,42 %
    -14,47 %
    -11,56 %
    -14,75 %
    -20,99 %
    -32,55 %
    -13,86 %
    +19,17 %
    -98,45 %
    ISIN:DE000A2AA204WKN:A2AA20
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    DF Deutsche Forfait 2026 AGM: Three Pillars, One Winning Strategy At its 2026 AGM in Cologne, DF Deutsche Forfait AG confirmed its three-pillar growth strategy and set the course from rising volumes to sustainable value creation.
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