DF Deutsche Forfait 2026 AGM: Three Pillars, One Winning Strategy

DF Deutsche Forfait AG held its 2026 Annual General Meeting in Cologne on 20 August 2026, with shareholders representing approximately 86% of the share capital; all agenda items were approved.

The Group’s strategy is based on three pillars: Trade Finance, Health & Pharma, and Food & Beverages, aimed at diversifying earnings, balancing risks, and creating new growth opportunities.

Trade Finance business volume increased from €208.9 million to €226.6 million in 2025, while gross profit rose 7.8% to €10.2 million.

The company reported a €0.7 million loss before tax and a consolidated net loss of €2.0 million in 2025, partly due to start-up costs and a €1.3 million non-cash deferred-tax expense.

CEO Dr Behrooz Abdolvand said the Group’s priority is to turn growth into robust processes, reliable results, and sustainable value creation.

Shareholders approved carrying forward the entire 2025 net profit of €16,538,836.22 and elected Martin Seeger to the Supervisory Board.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at DF Deutsche Forfait is on 30.09.2026.

The price of DF Deutsche Forfait at the time of the news was 1,4300EUR and was down -3,87 % compared with the previous day.







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