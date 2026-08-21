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    METLEN Ignites Protos ERF: First Fire at Cheshire Waste Plant

    Igniting a new era in sustainable power, METLEN’s first fire at the Protos ERF in Cheshire marks a key milestone for large-scale Waste-to-Energy innovation.

    METLEN Ignites Protos ERF: First Fire at Cheshire Waste Plant
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • METLEN has conducted the first fire on waste at the Protos Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) in Cheshire, marking the start of the plant’s final hot commissioning phase.
    • Once operational, the facility will process up to 500,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste annually.
    • The plant will generate up to 49.9 MW of baseload electricity, enough to supply approximately 90,000 homes.
    • Protos ERF supports the circular economy by recovering energy, metals and construction aggregates from residual waste.
    • METLEN is delivering the project as a strategic turnkey partner for Encyclis, in cooperation with Standardkessel Baumgarte GmbH.
    • The project is METLEN’s first Waste-to-Energy facility and highlights its ability to execute complex thermal infrastructure projects despite cost and supply-chain challenges.



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    METLEN Ignites Protos ERF: First Fire at Cheshire Waste Plant Igniting a new era in sustainable power, METLEN’s first fire at the Protos ERF in Cheshire marks a key milestone for large-scale Waste-to-Energy innovation.
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