METLEN Ignites Protos ERF: First Fire at Cheshire Waste Plant
Igniting a new era in sustainable power, METLEN’s first fire at the Protos ERF in Cheshire marks a key milestone for large-scale Waste-to-Energy innovation.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- METLEN has conducted the first fire on waste at the Protos Energy Recovery Facility (ERF) in Cheshire, marking the start of the plant’s final hot commissioning phase.
- Once operational, the facility will process up to 500,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste annually.
- The plant will generate up to 49.9 MW of baseload electricity, enough to supply approximately 90,000 homes.
- Protos ERF supports the circular economy by recovering energy, metals and construction aggregates from residual waste.
- METLEN is delivering the project as a strategic turnkey partner for Encyclis, in cooperation with Standardkessel Baumgarte GmbH.
- The project is METLEN’s first Waste-to-Energy facility and highlights its ability to execute complex thermal infrastructure projects despite cost and supply-chain challenges.
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