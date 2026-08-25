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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMS Industrie AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu MS Industrie
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    MS Industrie: HY Results Improve as Operating Cash Flow Surges 150%

    MS Industrie AG sharpened its performance in H1 2026, posting stronger earnings, improved cash flow and a growing order backlog on the way to higher full-year targets.

    MS Industrie: HY Results Improve as Operating Cash Flow Surges 150%
    Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
    • MS Industrie AG’s H1 2026 revenue increased slightly to EUR 75.8 million from EUR 75.2 million in H1 2025.
    • EBITDA rose 22.3% to EUR 5.2 million, lifting the EBITDA margin from 5.6% to 6.8%.
    • EBIT nearly quadrupled from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2.0 million, while net income improved from a EUR 1.4 million loss to a EUR 0.1 million profit.
    • Operating cash flow grew by more than 150%, increasing from EUR 3.2 million to EUR 8.3 million.
    • MS XTEC’s order backlog reached EUR 81.7 million at the end of June, up 4.7% compared with year-end 2025.
    • The company expects 2026 revenue of around EUR 155 million and positive net income, supported by the Charlotte facility, U.S. large-engine orders, and growing defence-sector demand.

    The price of MS Industrie at the time of the news was 1,2050EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.


    MS Industrie

    0,00 %
    -4,72 %
    +1,68 %
    -5,47 %
    -23,90 %
    -27,98 %
    -38,42 %
    -60,48 %
    -81,46 %
    ISIN:DE0005855183WKN:585518
    MS Industrie direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    MS Industrie: HY Results Improve as Operating Cash Flow Surges 150% MS Industrie AG sharpened its performance in H1 2026, posting stronger earnings, improved cash flow and a growing order backlog on the way to higher full-year targets.
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