MS Industrie: HY Results Improve as Operating Cash Flow Surges 150%

MS Industrie AG’s H1 2026 revenue increased slightly to EUR 75.8 million from EUR 75.2 million in H1 2025.

EBITDA rose 22.3% to EUR 5.2 million, lifting the EBITDA margin from 5.6% to 6.8%.

EBIT nearly quadrupled from EUR 0.5 million to EUR 2.0 million, while net income improved from a EUR 1.4 million loss to a EUR 0.1 million profit.

Operating cash flow grew by more than 150%, increasing from EUR 3.2 million to EUR 8.3 million.

MS XTEC’s order backlog reached EUR 81.7 million at the end of June, up 4.7% compared with year-end 2025.

The company expects 2026 revenue of around EUR 155 million and positive net income, supported by the Charlotte facility, U.S. large-engine orders, and growing defence-sector demand.

The price of MS Industrie at the time of the news was 1,2050EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.



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