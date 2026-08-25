SWI Group Supercharges Its Leap into Digital Infrastructure
SWI Group is accelerating its pivot into AI-ready digital infrastructure, building a transatlantic platform that spans data centers, energized sites and next-generation computing capacity.
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- SWI Group is shifting its strategy toward digital infrastructure, with over 80% of its capital allocated to a transatlantic platform exceeding 4 GW; the target is to surpass 90%.
- The company completed the acquisition of a controlling stake of more than 70% in Genesis Digital Assets, which will be renamed SWI Digital and serve as its US-focused platform.
- SWI’s digital-infrastructure portfolio is built around AiOnX in Europe and SWI Digital in the US, covering AI-ready data-center campuses and energized, grid-connected sites.
- The Group plans to develop its own HPC and GPU-as-a-service platform, creating a vertically integrated AI-infrastructure business from land and power to computing capacity.
- SWI and Polarise will not complete the originally planned majority acquisition; instead, SWI will provide financing while both companies remain independent.
- SWI Group expects double-digit balance-sheet growth in 2026 while continuing investments in real estate, culture, sport, entertainment and opportunistic assets.
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