Ascory Bank Posts Strong H1 2026, Revamps Management Board

Ascory Bank generated a pre-tax and net profit of approximately EUR 1.8 million in the first half of 2026, compared with EUR 2.0 million in total profit for 2025.

Customer business continued to grow: balance-sheet loan receivables rose 5% to EUR 507 million, while economic loan exposure increased 15% to around EUR 554 million.

Customer deposits grew from EUR 923 million at the end of 2025 to EUR 953 million, providing a strong refinancing base for further expansion.

The bank maintained a strong capital position, with a CET1 ratio of approximately 19% as of 30 June 2026, well above regulatory requirements.

From 1 October 2026, the Management Board will expand from two to three members: Matthias Wargers remains CEO, Daniel Piatek becomes CRO, and Kai Friedrichs joins as COO/CIO.

Ascory Bank confirmed its 2026 earnings forecast of approximately EUR 3 million and will focus on fintech, energy transition and leveraged finance, while targeting over 10% ROE, a cost-to-income ratio below 65% and a CET1 ratio above 15% by 2028.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at Ascory Bank is on 31.08.2026.

The price of Ascory Bank at the time of the news was 2,4100EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous day.







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