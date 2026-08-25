Partners Group Holding: Power Platforms Cut US Grid Queues, Add Capacity
In 2025, Partners Group backed two US power platforms that rapidly scaled capacity and profits by pairing battery storage with existing gas plants on brownfield sites.
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- Partners Group acquired Middle River Power and PowerTransitions in 2025 through its infrastructure strategy.
- Over the past year, the platforms more than doubled their combined operating capacity to 4.8 GW and increased combined EBITDA by over 60%.
- The companies co-locate battery energy storage with legacy natural-gas power plants to unlock existing grid capacity and improve reliability.
- By redeveloping brownfield sites, they can bypass lengthy interconnection queues, reduce grid-upgrade costs, and bring power online faster than greenfield projects.
- Middle River Power added battery storage to four California gas plants, with construction underway at five more; PowerTransitions is pursuing 1.5 GW of capacity in New York and adding 600 MW of storage.
- The strategy addresses US power shortages by providing fast, dispatchable capacity during periods of high demand, benefiting utilities, ratepayers, and communities.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Partners Group Holding is on 01.09.2026.
The price of Partners Group Holding at the time of the news was 768,60EUR and was down -0,10 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 770,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.
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