DAX, Electro Optic Systems & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Deutz
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Moderna
|💬
|📰
|Nurexone Biologic
|💬
|📰
|EASY Software
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|192
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|87
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|86
|💬
|📰
|Verbio
|36
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|35
|💬
|📰
|Atos Group
|27
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Electro Optic Systems
|+21,54 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|PIERER Mobility
|+18,26 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Tenax Therapeutics
|+18,24 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Cypherpunk Technologies
|-8,36 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Unifiedpost Group
|-8,65 %
|📰
|🟥
|Dick's Sporting Goods
|-23,68 %
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|📰
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DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +9,19 %
Wochenperformance: +9,19 %
Platz 1
Deutz
Wochenperformance: +11,46 %
Wochenperformance: +11,46 %
Platz 2
Moderna
Wochenperformance: +112,51 %
Wochenperformance: +112,51 %
Platz 3
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: +13,61 %
Wochenperformance: +13,61 %
Platz 4
EASY Software
Wochenperformance: -1,60 %
Wochenperformance: -1,60 %
Platz 5
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -9,16 %
Wochenperformance: -9,16 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,40 %
Wochenperformance: +0,40 %
Platz 7
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -9,16 %
Wochenperformance: -9,16 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +11,99 %
Wochenperformance: +11,99 %
Platz 9
Verbio
Wochenperformance: +2,02 %
Wochenperformance: +2,02 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -5,36 %
Wochenperformance: -5,36 %
Platz 11
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: -1,45 %
Wochenperformance: -1,45 %
Platz 12
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +24,71 %
Wochenperformance: +24,71 %
Platz 13
PIERER Mobility
Wochenperformance: +3,48 %
Wochenperformance: +3,48 %
Platz 14
Tenax Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +32,19 %
Wochenperformance: +32,19 %
Platz 15
Cypherpunk Technologies
Wochenperformance: +129,23 %
Wochenperformance: +129,23 %
Platz 16
Unifiedpost Group
Wochenperformance: -19,47 %
Wochenperformance: -19,47 %
Platz 17
Dick's Sporting Goods
Wochenperformance: -30,27 %
Wochenperformance: -30,27 %
Platz 18
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