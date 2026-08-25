Verve Group Registered (A): Verve Group wins approval to move HQ to Ireland
Verve Group Media SE is relocating its corporate seat from Stockholm to Dublin, marking a new chapter for the global mobile ad tech company.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Verve Group Media SE has received permission from the Swedish Companies Registration Office to transfer its registered office from Stockholm, Sweden, to Dublin, Ireland.
- The transfer was approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 5 June 2026, with the new registered address at Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2.
- The Swedish authority issued the transfer certificate on 24 August 2026 under the European Company (SE) regulation.
- Verve plans to apply for re-registration with the Irish Companies Registration Office and expects the relocation to become effective in early October 2026.
- After re-registration, the company will announce its new Irish registration number, new ISIN, and the first trading date under the new ISIN.
- Verve is a global mobile advertising technology company; it reported €551 million in revenue in 2025, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%, and operates mainly in North America and Europe.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Verve Group Registered (A) is on 27.08.2026.
The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 1,4340EUR and was up +3,69 % compared with the previous
day.
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