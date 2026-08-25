net digital AG significantly beats H1 2026 revenue and EBITDA expectations

net digital AG expects revenue and EBITDA for H1 2026 to significantly exceed previous expectations.

Revenue increased to approximately €31 million, compared with €13 million in H1 2025.

Preliminary EBITDA rose to between €3.1 million and €3.3 million, up from €1.3 million in H1 2025.

The strong performance was supported by all of net digital AG’s business divisions.

The company’s full-year 2026 guidance remains revenue of €48–53 million and EBITDA of €4.7–5.2 million.

The H1 2026 report is scheduled for publication in October 2026, after which management will review the full-year forecast based on final figures.

The price of net digital at the time of the news was 18,100EUR and was up +7,10 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,59 % since publication.







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