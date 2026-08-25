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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsnet digital AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu net digital
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    net digital AG significantly beats H1 2026 revenue and EBITDA expectations

    net digital AG is set to outperform its own expectations in H1 2026, driven by strong growth in revenue and earnings across all business divisions.

    net digital AG significantly beats H1 2026 revenue and EBITDA expectations
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • net digital AG expects revenue and EBITDA for H1 2026 to significantly exceed previous expectations.
    • Revenue increased to approximately €31 million, compared with €13 million in H1 2025.
    • Preliminary EBITDA rose to between €3.1 million and €3.3 million, up from €1.3 million in H1 2025.
    • The strong performance was supported by all of net digital AG’s business divisions.
    • The company’s full-year 2026 guidance remains revenue of €48–53 million and EBITDA of €4.7–5.2 million.
    • The H1 2026 report is scheduled for publication in October 2026, after which management will review the full-year forecast based on final figures.

    The price of net digital at the time of the news was 18,100EUR and was up +7,10 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,59 % since publication.


    net digital

    +13,31 %
    +19,82 %
    +11,14 %
    +22,39 %
    +18,57 %
    +228,71 %
    +1.689,72 %
    ISIN:DE000A2BPK34WKN:A2BPK3
    net digital direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    net digital AG significantly beats H1 2026 revenue and EBITDA expectations net digital AG is set to outperform its own expectations in H1 2026, driven by strong growth in revenue and earnings across all business divisions.
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