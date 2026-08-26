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    Gurit Raises 2026 Guidance After Strong H1; Bernhardt Named CEO

    Gurit accelerates its turnaround in H1 2026, delivering stronger sales, sharply higher margins and cash flow, and reinforcing leadership as it upgrades its full-year outlook.

    Gurit Raises 2026 Guidance After Strong H1; Bernhardt Named CEO
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Gurit reported H1 2026 net sales of CHF 153.9 million, while continuing-operations sales rose 16.0% at constant exchange rates to CHF 152.4 million.
    • Adjusted operating profit increased to CHF 16.9 million, with the margin improving to 11.0% from 5.7% in H1 2025, driven by profitable growth, portfolio optimization, and a lower cost base.
    • All three business units grew: Wind Materials by 9.6%, Manufacturing Solutions by 69.3%, and Marine & Industrial by 9.2% at constant exchange rates.
    • Gurit appointed Viktor Bernhardt as permanent Group CEO; he had served as interim CEO since July 2026 and will temporarily continue overseeing finance while a new CFO is recruited.
    • The company raised its full-year guidance to 9–11% sales growth and an adjusted operating profit margin of around 10%, compared with previous guidance of mid-single-digit growth and above 8.1%, respectively.
    • Operating cash flow improved to a CHF 3.6 million inflow, while net debt was CHF 20.1 million lower year-on-year; Gurit also highlighted ongoing supply-chain, tariff, and sustainability initiatives.


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    Gurit Raises 2026 Guidance After Strong H1; Bernhardt Named CEO Gurit accelerates its turnaround in H1 2026, delivering stronger sales, sharply higher margins and cash flow, and reinforcing leadership as it upgrades its full-year outlook.
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