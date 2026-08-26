Aroundtown H1 2026: Solid Ops, Guidance Met, GCP Stake Rises

Net rental income remained stable at €591 million in H1 2026, while adjusted EBITDA was €500 million; like-for-like rental growth reached 2.7%.

FFO I declined 4% year-on-year to €144 million (€0.13 per share), mainly due to higher financing costs, but remained in line with guidance.

Aroundtown increased its stake in Grand City Properties (GCP) from 62.5% to 84%, strengthening future FFO potential and its diversified real estate platform.

The portfolio valuation remained stable, while EPRA NTA rose to €9.1 billion, or €8.00 per share; LTV stood at 43% and 69% of assets were unencumbered.

The company completed €350 million of disposals near book value and raised approximately €550 million in bonds while repaying about €475 million during H1 2026, confirming its full-year guidance.

Conversion and refurbishment projects are expected to generate more than 10% yields on capex and approximately €55 million in additional rent by 2030; 76% of the commercial portfolio is now green-certified.

The next important date, Interim Report for the First Half of 2026 (English), at Aroundtown is on 26.08.2026.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.297,46PKT (+0,61 %).







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