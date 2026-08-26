Lonza Group Taps Samanta Cimitan as Chief Commercial Officer

Samanta Cimitan will join Lonza as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Senior Vice President, and member of the Extended Executive Committee on 1 January 2027.

The newly created role will strengthen customer engagement, commercial delivery, and a unified go-to-market strategy across One Lonza.

Cimitan will oversee Strategic Enterprise Account Management, Global Marketing, and Commercial Excellence.

She currently serves as CEO of Celonic Group, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

Cimitan previously spent nearly 13 years at Lonza in commercial and strategy leadership positions, including Vice President of Lonza Group Operations Strategy.

Lonza reported CHF 3.4 billion in sales and CHF 1.2 billion in CORE EBITDA for the first half of 2026.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 28.01.2027.

The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 634,40EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





