EDAG Engineering Group Returns to Adjusted EBIT Break-Even in H1 2026
Despite a tough market and lower sales, EDAG has returned to break-even, strengthened its balance sheet, and built a solid order pipeline for future growth.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- EDAG generated revenue of **€334.4 million** in H1 2026, down from **€366.7 million** a year earlier due to challenging market conditions, especially in automotive.
- Adjusted EBIT improved significantly to **€0.3 million**, compared with **-€7.6 million** in H1 2025, returning the company to break-even profitability.
- The order backlog increased by approximately **11% to €372.6 million**, supporting future business development.
- EDAG’s **Defence revenues doubled**, while the company expanded its Global Delivery and engineering capabilities in **India**, particularly in software, automation, robotics, and vehicle development.
- Capital measures totaling **€75 million** strengthened the balance sheet, raising the equity ratio from **15.1% to 25.5%**.
- For fiscal 2026, management expects revenue to range from approximately **5% below to flat year-on-year** and forecasts a positive adjusted EBIT margin of up to **3%**.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at EDAG Engineering Group is on 26.08.2026.
The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 3,2900EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2850EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,15 % since publication.
+0,15 %
+2,65 %
+5,11 %
-3,94 %
-51,11 %
-70,88 %
-69,82 %
-76,79 %
-83,93 %
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte