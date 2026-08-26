EDAG Engineering Group Returns to Adjusted EBIT Break-Even in H1 2026

EDAG generated revenue of **€334.4 million** in H1 2026, down from **€366.7 million** a year earlier due to challenging market conditions, especially in automotive.

Adjusted EBIT improved significantly to **€0.3 million**, compared with **-€7.6 million** in H1 2025, returning the company to break-even profitability.

The order backlog increased by approximately **11% to €372.6 million**, supporting future business development.

EDAG’s **Defence revenues doubled**, while the company expanded its Global Delivery and engineering capabilities in **India**, particularly in software, automation, robotics, and vehicle development.

Capital measures totaling **€75 million** strengthened the balance sheet, raising the equity ratio from **15.1% to 25.5%**.

For fiscal 2026, management expects revenue to range from approximately **5% below to flat year-on-year** and forecasts a positive adjusted EBIT margin of up to **3%**.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at EDAG Engineering Group is on 26.08.2026.

The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 3,2900EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2850EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,15 % since publication.







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