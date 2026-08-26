Kapsch TrafficCom: Q1 2026/27 Results Reveal Key Performance Trends

Q1 2026/27 revenues increased by 5% year-on-year to EUR 105.2 million, while EBIT was positive at EUR 2.3 million, reflecting the impact of cost-cutting measures.

Net income attributable to equity holders fell to EUR -1.1 million, compared with EUR 10.3 million a year earlier, mainly because the prior-year period included a EUR 23 million one-off benefit from a German settlement.

Kapsch TrafficCom agreed to sell its majority stake in tolltickets GmbH in July; the transaction is expected to generate a positive EBIT effect upon closing.

The company agreed on key terms for a financial restructuring, including a standstill on financing-related receivables; a final restructuring agreement is expected in September 2026 and will run until March 31, 2028.

Traffic management revenues rose 18% to EUR 32 million, while tolling revenues remained stable at EUR 73 million; growth was recorded across all regions, led by APAC at 13%.

Despite tight liquidity, EUR 110 million in financial liabilities classified as current, and net debt rising to EUR 119 million, management expects full-year 2026/27 revenues and EBIT to exceed the prior-year figures.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 4,6300EUR and was up +0,11 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,6950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,40 % since publication.







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