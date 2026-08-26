Almonty Industries, Global Dividend Growth Split Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|XPeng ADR
|💬
|📰
|Metaplanet
|💬
|📰
|Nurexone Biologic
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
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|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
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|Almonty Industries
|71
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|51
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|📰
|🥉
|Atos Group
|41
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|29
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|Vonovia
|27
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|Stellantis
|27
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|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Global Dividend Growth Split Registered (A)
|+19,86 %
|📰
|🥈
|Jiangxi Copper (H)
|+10,74 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Electro Optic Systems
|+9,04 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|WiseTech Global
|-8,77 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Intuit
|-10,54 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|DroneShield
|-15,14 %
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The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -14,21 %
Wochenperformance: -14,21 %
Platz 1
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +2,72 %
Wochenperformance: +2,72 %
Platz 2
XPeng ADR
Wochenperformance: -0,20 %
Wochenperformance: -0,20 %
Platz 3
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: +40,07 %
Wochenperformance: +40,07 %
Platz 4
Nurexone Biologic
Wochenperformance: -18,16 %
Wochenperformance: -18,16 %
Platz 5
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -8,86 %
Wochenperformance: -8,86 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +18,61 %
Wochenperformance: +18,61 %
Platz 7
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -9,30 %
Wochenperformance: -9,30 %
Platz 8
Atos Group
Wochenperformance: +1,13 %
Wochenperformance: +1,13 %
Platz 9
Silber
Wochenperformance: +9,17 %
Wochenperformance: +9,17 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -0,65 %
Wochenperformance: -0,65 %
Platz 11
Stellantis
Wochenperformance: +2,69 %
Wochenperformance: +2,69 %
Platz 12
Global Dividend Growth Split Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +14,23 %
Wochenperformance: +14,23 %
Platz 13
Jiangxi Copper (H)
Wochenperformance: +11,36 %
Wochenperformance: +11,36 %
Platz 14
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: +32,53 %
Wochenperformance: +32,53 %
Platz 15
WiseTech Global
Wochenperformance: +7,11 %
Wochenperformance: +7,11 %
Platz 16
Intuit
Wochenperformance: -9,69 %
Wochenperformance: -9,69 %
Platz 17
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -8,86 %
Wochenperformance: -8,86 %
Platz 18
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