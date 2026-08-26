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    elumeo SE Publishes Half-Year Report for 30 June 2026

    After a year in the red, elumeo SE has swung back to profit, tightening costs, lifting margins and pursuing a major damages claim while reaffirming its 2026 outlook.

    elumeo SE Publishes Half-Year Report for 30 June 2026
    Foto: zhouyilu - stock.adobe.com
    • elumeo SE returned to profitability in H1 2026, achieving adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20,000, compared with a loss of EUR 478,000 in H1 2025.
    • Revenue declined by 3.8% year-on-year to EUR 19.5 million, while the gross profit margin improved from 46.1% to 49.9%.
    • Cost-cutting measures reduced selling and administrative expenses by 4.8% to EUR 10.2 million and personnel expenses by 13.1% to EUR 3.4 million.
    • elumeo filed a damages claim against Vodafone entities over allegedly excessive feed-in fees paid for 14 years; the claim is in the low three-figure million-euro range.
    • The company is prioritising profitability and scalability over revenue growth; gross profit per new customer rose 19% to EUR 74, supporting plans to increase online marketing investment.
    • The 2026 forecast was confirmed: revenue is expected to change by between -7% and +10%, the gross profit margin to range from 47% to 49%, and adjusted EBITDA to be between EUR -0.5 million and EUR 1.5 million.

    The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,1400EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.


    elumeo

    -3,60 %
    -0,94 %
    +33,33 %
    +27,71 %
    0,00 %
    -27,40 %
    -69,50 %
    -32,48 %
    -92,36 %
    ISIN:DE000A11Q059WKN:A11Q05
    elumeo direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    elumeo SE Publishes Half-Year Report for 30 June 2026 After a year in the red, elumeo SE has swung back to profit, tightening costs, lifting margins and pursuing a major damages claim while reaffirming its 2026 outlook.
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