elumeo SE Publishes Half-Year Report for 30 June 2026
After a year in the red, elumeo SE has swung back to profit, tightening costs, lifting margins and pursuing a major damages claim while reaffirming its 2026 outlook.
Foto: zhouyilu - stock.adobe.com
- elumeo SE returned to profitability in H1 2026, achieving adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20,000, compared with a loss of EUR 478,000 in H1 2025.
- Revenue declined by 3.8% year-on-year to EUR 19.5 million, while the gross profit margin improved from 46.1% to 49.9%.
- Cost-cutting measures reduced selling and administrative expenses by 4.8% to EUR 10.2 million and personnel expenses by 13.1% to EUR 3.4 million.
- elumeo filed a damages claim against Vodafone entities over allegedly excessive feed-in fees paid for 14 years; the claim is in the low three-figure million-euro range.
- The company is prioritising profitability and scalability over revenue growth; gross profit per new customer rose 19% to EUR 74, supporting plans to increase online marketing investment.
- The 2026 forecast was confirmed: revenue is expected to change by between -7% and +10%, the gross profit margin to range from 47% to 49%, and adjusted EBITDA to be between EUR -0.5 million and EUR 1.5 million.
The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,1400EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.
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