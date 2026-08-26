Private Assets: Kiel Power Systems SE Unites Two Industrial Firms
Kiel Power Systems (KPS) emerges as a new industrial force, uniting two German specialists to meet surging global demand for high‑precision engine and valve components.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Private Assets has combined Kieler Maschinenwerke GmbH and ProValve GmbH under the newly established Kiel Power Systems SE (KPS), which is already registered in the commercial register.
- KPS manufactures heavy components for large engines and precision valve components for customers in data centres, energy supply, maritime and defence sectors.
- Demand is rising sharply, especially for gas-engine components used to power data centres, driven partly by growing energy needs from AI applications.
- KPS currently has an order backlog of €260 million, including €110 million in fixed orders and approximately €150 million in soft orders; committed orders secure capacity until nearly the end of 2027.
- Revenue is expected to increase from €41 million in 2025 to more than €50 million in 2026 and over €90 million in 2027, while the EBITDA margin is targeted to exceed 5% in 2026 and reach double digits in 2027.
- KPS plans to double production capacity at its Kiel site through investments in machinery, facilities, employees and productivity; the group currently employs around 210 people in Kiel and Neumünster.
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