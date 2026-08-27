Daldrup & Soehne Unveils Preliminary H1 2026 Results
Daldrup & Söhne AG delivered a robust first half of 2026, with surging output and higher EBIT, even as margins eased and the order backlog edged down amid ongoing investments.
Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
- Daldrup & Söhne AG reported strong preliminary results for the first half of 2026.
- Group total operating output rose 56% to EUR 32.3 million, compared with EUR 20.7 million in H1 2025.
- EBIT increased by 30.6% to EUR 3.46 million, while the EBIT margin declined to 10.7% from 12.8%.
- The order backlog stood at EUR 132 million at the end of August 2026, down from EUR 140 million a year earlier.
- Results were influenced by pending project settlements and investments in modernizing and upgrading drilling rigs.
- The company confirmed its 2026 forecast, targeting around EUR 58 million in operating output and an EBIT margin of 11.5%–13.5%.
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Daldrup & Soehne is on 27.08.2026.
The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 21,300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,47 % since publication.
-1,83 %
-0,93 %
-12,55 %
-10,00 %
+56,52 %
+103,77 %
+419,23 %
+184,85 %
+47,59 %
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte