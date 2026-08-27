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    Daldrup & Soehne Unveils Preliminary H1 2026 Results

    Daldrup & Söhne AG delivered a robust first half of 2026, with surging output and higher EBIT, even as margins eased and the order backlog edged down amid ongoing investments.

    Daldrup & Soehne Unveils Preliminary H1 2026 Results
    Foto: peopleimages - stock.adobe.com
    • Daldrup & Söhne AG reported strong preliminary results for the first half of 2026.
    • Group total operating output rose 56% to EUR 32.3 million, compared with EUR 20.7 million in H1 2025.
    • EBIT increased by 30.6% to EUR 3.46 million, while the EBIT margin declined to 10.7% from 12.8%.
    • The order backlog stood at EUR 132 million at the end of August 2026, down from EUR 140 million a year earlier.
    • Results were influenced by pending project settlements and investments in modernizing and upgrading drilling rigs.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 forecast, targeting around EUR 58 million in operating output and an EBIT margin of 11.5%–13.5%.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Daldrup & Soehne is on 27.08.2026.

    The price of Daldrup & Soehne at the time of the news was 21,300EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 21,400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,47 % since publication.


    Daldrup & Soehne

    -1,83 %
    -0,93 %
    -12,55 %
    -10,00 %
    +56,52 %
    +103,77 %
    +419,23 %
    +184,85 %
    +47,59 %
    ISIN:DE0007830572WKN:783057
    Daldrup & Soehne direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Daldrup & Soehne Unveils Preliminary H1 2026 Results Daldrup & Söhne AG delivered a robust first half of 2026, with surging output and higher EBIT, even as margins eased and the order backlog edged down amid ongoing investments.
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