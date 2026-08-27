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    Ringmetall Boosts H1 2026 Revenue & EBITDA, Sharpens Outlook

    Ringmetall delivered solid growth in the first half of 2026, with rising revenue, stronger profitability and a particularly dynamic performance in its Liner division.

    Ringmetall Boosts H1 2026 Revenue & EBITDA, Sharpens Outlook
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Ringmetall’s Group revenue rose 3.8% year-on-year to EUR 101.1 million in H1 2026.
    • EBITDA increased by 9.0% to EUR 13.3 million, while the EBITDA margin improved from 12.5% to 13.1%.
    • EBIT grew by 2.2% to EUR 7.1 million, and gross profit increased by 5.7% to EUR 55.1 million.
    • The Closure Systems division reported a 3.8% revenue decline to EUR 56.5 million, with EBITDA broadly stable at EUR 9.7 million.
    • The Liner division delivered strong growth: revenue rose 15.3% to EUR 44.5 million and EBITDA increased 22.5% to EUR 7.1 million.
    • Ringmetall specified its 2026 forecast at EUR 195–210 million in revenue and EUR 23–28 million in EBITDA; potential further acquisitions are not included.

    The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 2,7000EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,7400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,48 % since publication.


    Ringmetall

    +2,22 %
    +4,51 %
    +3,73 %
    +0,72 %
    -9,74 %
    -4,14 %
    -22,78 %
    +1,48 %
    +158,43 %
    ISIN:DE000A3E5E55WKN:A3E5E5
    Ringmetall direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    Ringmetall Boosts H1 2026 Revenue & EBITDA, Sharpens Outlook Ringmetall delivered solid growth in the first half of 2026, with rising revenue, stronger profitability and a particularly dynamic performance in its Liner division.
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