Infracore Powers Ahead in H1 2026, Confirms Distribution Guidance

Rental income rose 5.3% year-on-year to CHF 35.9 million in H1 2026, while EBITDA increased 3.6% to CHF 32.4 million.

Net profit grew 5.5% to CHF 22.8 million, and Free Funds from Operations increased 3.5% to CHF 23.6 million.

Following the IPO and the acquisition of See-Spital Horgen, the portfolio’s market value reached CHF 1.53 billion as of 31 July 2026, up from CHF 1.41 billion at year-end 2025.

NAV before deferred taxes rose to CHF 987.9 million, while net LTV improved significantly from 44.5% to 34.1%, mainly due to IPO proceeds.

The acquisition of See-Spital Horgen was completed on 2 July 2026, marking Infracore’s first sale-and-leaseback transaction with a public hospital.

Infracore expects 2026 rental income of approximately CHF 74 million and FFO of CHF 47 million, with a proposed distribution of CHF 2.95–3.05 per share, equivalent to 96–99% of forecast FFO.

The price of Infracore at the time of the news was 53,15EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,38 % since publication.





