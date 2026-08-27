🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsInfracore AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Infracore
    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infracore Powers Ahead in H1 2026, Confirms Distribution Guidance

    Infracore delivered solid growth in H1 2026, with rising rental income, stronger earnings and a significantly enhanced balance sheet following its IPO and key acquisition.

    Infracore Powers Ahead in H1 2026, Confirms Distribution Guidance
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Rental income rose 5.3% year-on-year to CHF 35.9 million in H1 2026, while EBITDA increased 3.6% to CHF 32.4 million.
    • Net profit grew 5.5% to CHF 22.8 million, and Free Funds from Operations increased 3.5% to CHF 23.6 million.
    • Following the IPO and the acquisition of See-Spital Horgen, the portfolio’s market value reached CHF 1.53 billion as of 31 July 2026, up from CHF 1.41 billion at year-end 2025.
    • NAV before deferred taxes rose to CHF 987.9 million, while net LTV improved significantly from 44.5% to 34.1%, mainly due to IPO proceeds.
    • The acquisition of See-Spital Horgen was completed on 2 July 2026, marking Infracore’s first sale-and-leaseback transaction with a public hospital.
    • Infracore expects 2026 rental income of approximately CHF 74 million and FFO of CHF 47 million, with a proposed distribution of CHF 2.95–3.05 per share, equivalent to 96–99% of forecast FFO.

    The price of Infracore at the time of the news was 53,15EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.
    11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,38 % since publication.


    Infracore

    -0,28 %
    -3,41 %
    -8,44 %
    -6,86 %
    ISIN:CH0019867685WKN:A42G6V
    Infracore direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infracore Powers Ahead in H1 2026, Confirms Distribution Guidance Infracore delivered solid growth in H1 2026, with rising rental income, stronger earnings and a significantly enhanced balance sheet following its IPO and key acquisition.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     