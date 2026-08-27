Infracore Powers Ahead in H1 2026, Confirms Distribution Guidance
Infracore delivered solid growth in H1 2026, with rising rental income, stronger earnings and a significantly enhanced balance sheet following its IPO and key acquisition.
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- Rental income rose 5.3% year-on-year to CHF 35.9 million in H1 2026, while EBITDA increased 3.6% to CHF 32.4 million.
- Net profit grew 5.5% to CHF 22.8 million, and Free Funds from Operations increased 3.5% to CHF 23.6 million.
- Following the IPO and the acquisition of See-Spital Horgen, the portfolio’s market value reached CHF 1.53 billion as of 31 July 2026, up from CHF 1.41 billion at year-end 2025.
- NAV before deferred taxes rose to CHF 987.9 million, while net LTV improved significantly from 44.5% to 34.1%, mainly due to IPO proceeds.
- The acquisition of See-Spital Horgen was completed on 2 July 2026, marking Infracore’s first sale-and-leaseback transaction with a public hospital.
- Infracore expects 2026 rental income of approximately CHF 74 million and FFO of CHF 47 million, with a proposed distribution of CHF 2.95–3.05 per share, equivalent to 96–99% of forecast FFO.
The price of Infracore at the time of the news was 53,15EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.
11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 53,35EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,38 % since publication.
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