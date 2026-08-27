Bajaj Mobility AG: Q2 YoY Rebound, Positive EBIT, 8.7% EBITDA Margin
Bajaj Mobility accelerated its turnaround in Q2 2026, delivering surging sales, stronger margins and its first positive EBIT since restructuring.
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- Group revenue rose 60.5% year-on-year to EUR 370.2 million in Q2 2026, while motorcycle revenue more than doubled to EUR 307.3 million (+117.5%).
- Motorcycle sales increased 71.0% to 48,672 units, supported by strong customer demand and continued brand confidence.
- EBITDA turned positive at EUR 32.0 million, with the EBITDA margin improving to 8.7%.
- EBIT improved by EUR 166.0 million year-on-year to EUR 1.3 million, marking the first positive EBIT since the restructuring proceedings were completed.
- Restructuring reduced overhead costs by EUR 56.9 million year-on-year, partly through the reduction of around 500 positions; global motorcycle inventories also fell by 10,190 units.
- For the second half of 2026, Bajaj Mobility will focus on profitability, portfolio optimization, efficiency improvements and managing risks such as component shortages and production disruptions.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PIERER Mobility is on 27.08.2026.
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