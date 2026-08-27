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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsDelivery Hero AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Delivery Hero
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    Delivery Hero raises 2026 guidance as Everyday App accelerates growth

    Delivery Hero accelerates into 2026 with double‑digit growth, surging Quick Commerce momentum and a landmark takeover offer reshaping its long‑term outlook.

    Delivery Hero raises 2026 guidance as Everyday App accelerates growth
    Foto: Paul Zinken - dpa-Zentralbild/dpa
    • Delivery Hero’s Q2 2026 Group GMV grew 11.3% year-on-year to €13.2 billion, accelerating from 8.8% growth in Q1.
    • Q2 revenue increased 17.7% year-on-year to €4.0 billion, while orders rose 11.0% to 981 million.
    • First-half adjusted EBITDA reached €427 million, up 3.9% year-on-year and ahead of expectations; free cash flow improved to €348 million from negative €8 million in H1 2025.
    • Quick Commerce remained a major growth driver: GMV increased 32% year-on-year, while Dmart orders rose 39%; Quick Commerce accounted for 18.3% of Group GMV.
    • Delivery Hero raised its FY 2026 guidance: GMV growth to 9–11%, revenue growth to 17–19%, adjusted EBITDA to €960–1,000 million, and free cash flow to above €250 million.
    • Uber has announced a voluntary takeover offer for Delivery Hero at €41.50 per share; the transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

    The next important date, Half-Year Financial Report 2026 & Q2 2026 Trading Update, at Delivery Hero is on 27.08.2026.

    The price of Delivery Hero at the time of the news was 37,64EUR and was up +2,07 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,39EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,68 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 32.506,61PKT (+0,65 %).


    Delivery Hero

    +1,38 %
    +2,71 %
    -0,58 %
    -1,22 %
    +54,13 %
    +9,73 %
    -68,24 %
    +30,24 %
    ISIN:DE000A2E4K43WKN:A2E4K4
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    Delivery Hero raises 2026 guidance as Everyday App accelerates growth Delivery Hero accelerates into 2026 with double‑digit growth, surging Quick Commerce momentum and a landmark takeover offer reshaping its long‑term outlook.
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