Fielmann: H1 2026 Financial Report as of June 30

Fielmann Group achieved 2.3% growth at constant exchange rates in the first half of 2026, despite challenging market conditions.

International markets—particularly European countries outside Germany—showed strong momentum, while the US business continued to improve.

Germany experienced temporarily subdued growth due to weak consumer sentiment.

Profitability remained strong, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 24% and an adjusted EBT margin of 13%.

Cost discipline, efficiency initiatives, platform investments, operational improvements, and expanded doctor capacity supported performance.

The company expects stronger growth in the second half of 2026, driven by new store openings, productivity measures, and targeted hiring.

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at Fielmann is on 27.08.2026.

The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 38,90EUR and was up +0,13 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,51 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.616,64PKT (+0,39 %).







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