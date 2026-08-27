BRAIN Biotech 9M Results: Adjusted EBITDA Break-Even in Sight
BRAIN Biotech navigates a mixed nine-month performance, with softer group revenues but a brighter outlook in its incubator unit and a continued push toward EBITDA break-even.
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- BRAIN Biotech generated €34.6 million in revenue in the first nine months of fiscal 2025/26, down 10.5% year-on-year from €38.7 million.
- Adjusted Group EBITDA declined slightly from €-0.4 million to €-0.7 million, while EBITDA fell from €-1.6 million to €-2.0 million.
- Revenue in the core BRAINBiocatalysts segment decreased 13.3% to €30.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA fell from €3.4 million to €1.6 million due to weak baking-enzyme sales and production relocation disruptions.
- BRAINBioIncubator revenue rose to €3.9 million from €3.2 million, supported by a €1.0 million deucrictibant milestone payment; adjusted EBITDA improved to €0.4 million from €-1.1 million.
- The company lowered its forecast for BRAINBiocatalysts to below prior-year revenue and an adjusted EBITDA margin below 10%, but raised its BRAINBioIncubator forecast to approximately €6.0 million revenue and at least €1.0 million positive adjusted EBITDA.
- Despite challenges, BRAIN Biotech continues to target an adjusted Group EBITDA around break-even for fiscal 2025/26; cash and cash equivalents stood at €0.93 million as of June 30, 2026, with access to a €9.0 million revolving credit line.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at BRAIN Biotech is on 27.08.2026.
The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,8150EUR and was up +1,08 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,7650EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,78 % since publication.
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