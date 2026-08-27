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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEVN AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu EVN
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    EVN: Strong Business Growth in the First 9 Months of 2025/26

    EVN delivers solid growth, higher earnings and strong green investments, while expanding renewables and storage capacity and maintaining robust credit strength.

    EVN: Strong Business Growth in the First 9 Months of 2025/26
    Foto: andrew_shots - stock.adobe.com
    • EVN Group revenue rose 3.1% year-on-year to EUR 2,433.1 million in the first three quarters of 2025/26, while EBITDA increased 4.9% to EUR 748.5 million.
    • Group net result grew 20.8% to EUR 525.1 million, supported by improved financial results, the Verbund AG dividend and positive discontinued operations.
    • EVN invested more than EUR 500 million during the reporting period, with around 80% allocated to Lower Austria; the company plans average annual investments of EUR 1 billion through 2030.
    • Electricity generation declined 4.2% to 2,173 GWh due to below-average wind and water flows, but renewable generation increased to 1,805 GWh and represented 83.1% of total output.
    • Renewable capacity expansion continued: wind capacity reached 570 MW, the Ebenfurth wind farm was repowered, and EVN commissioned its largest battery storage facility in Probishtip, North Macedonia, expanding it to 40 MWh.
    • EVN now expects full-year 2025/26 Group net profit of approximately EUR 470–490 million; net debt stood at EUR 942.2 million as of 30 June 2026, with A-range credit ratings confirmed.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at EVN is on 27.08.2026.

    The price of EVN at the time of the news was 28,50EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.
    22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,58EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.


    EVN

    +0,88 %
    +1,41 %
    -7,12 %
    -1,37 %
    +21,61 %
    +30,45 %
    +31,35 %
    +176,63 %
    +551,98 %
    ISIN:AT0000741053WKN:878279
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    EVN: Strong Business Growth in the First 9 Months of 2025/26 EVN delivers solid growth, higher earnings and strong green investments, while expanding renewables and storage capacity and maintaining robust credit strength.
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