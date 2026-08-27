EVN: Strong Business Growth in the First 9 Months of 2025/26

EVN Group revenue rose 3.1% year-on-year to EUR 2,433.1 million in the first three quarters of 2025/26, while EBITDA increased 4.9% to EUR 748.5 million.

Group net result grew 20.8% to EUR 525.1 million, supported by improved financial results, the Verbund AG dividend and positive discontinued operations.

EVN invested more than EUR 500 million during the reporting period, with around 80% allocated to Lower Austria; the company plans average annual investments of EUR 1 billion through 2030.

Electricity generation declined 4.2% to 2,173 GWh due to below-average wind and water flows, but renewable generation increased to 1,805 GWh and represented 83.1% of total output.

Renewable capacity expansion continued: wind capacity reached 570 MW, the Ebenfurth wind farm was repowered, and EVN commissioned its largest battery storage facility in Probishtip, North Macedonia, expanding it to 40 MWh.

EVN now expects full-year 2025/26 Group net profit of approximately EUR 470–490 million; net debt stood at EUR 942.2 million as of 30 June 2026, with A-range credit ratings confirmed.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at EVN is on 27.08.2026.

The price of EVN at the time of the news was 28,50EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 28,58EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.







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