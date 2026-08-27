ASTA Energy Solutions AG Surges on Strong H1 Earnings Growth

ASTA’s H1 2026 net sales increased by 22.2% to EUR 435.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 54.2% to EUR 37.0 million.

Net profit more than doubled to EUR 22.5 million, up 125% compared with EUR 10.0 million in H1 2025.

The company signed new long-term supply contracts with major OEMs, including Siemens Energy, GE Vernova and Andritz, improving order visibility and capacity utilisation.

ASTA significantly strengthened its balance sheet: cash rose to EUR 131.6 million, equity ratio increased to 45.9%, and net debt turned into net liquidity of EUR 47.4 million.

Free cash flow reached EUR 22.8 million after EUR 14.2 million in capital expenditure, with cash conversion of 61.6%.

ASTA confirmed its upgraded 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of EUR 60–64 million, supported by strong demand for energy-infrastructure and copper products.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at ASTA Energy Solutions is on 27.08.2026.

The price of ASTA Energy Solutions at the time of the news was 55,30EUR and was up +2,41 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 57,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,44 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.616,64PKT (+0,39 %).



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