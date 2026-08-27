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    ASTA Energy Solutions AG Surges on Strong H1 Earnings Growth

    ASTA delivered a powerful first half of 2026, combining strong top-line growth, sharply higher profitability and a reinforced balance sheet backed by major new OEM contracts.

    ASTA Energy Solutions AG Surges on Strong H1 Earnings Growth
    Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
    • ASTA’s H1 2026 net sales increased by 22.2% to EUR 435.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 54.2% to EUR 37.0 million.
    • Net profit more than doubled to EUR 22.5 million, up 125% compared with EUR 10.0 million in H1 2025.
    • The company signed new long-term supply contracts with major OEMs, including Siemens Energy, GE Vernova and Andritz, improving order visibility and capacity utilisation.
    • ASTA significantly strengthened its balance sheet: cash rose to EUR 131.6 million, equity ratio increased to 45.9%, and net debt turned into net liquidity of EUR 47.4 million.
    • Free cash flow reached EUR 22.8 million after EUR 14.2 million in capital expenditure, with cash conversion of 61.6%.
    • ASTA confirmed its upgraded 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of EUR 60–64 million, supported by strong demand for energy-infrastructure and copper products.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at ASTA Energy Solutions is on 27.08.2026.

    The price of ASTA Energy Solutions at the time of the news was 55,30EUR and was up +2,41 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 57,20EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,44 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.616,64PKT (+0,39 %).


    ASTA Energy Solutions

    +7,41 %
    -7,17 %
    -9,63 %
    -29,72 %
    +45,00 %
    ISIN:AT100ASTA001WKN:A4214T
    ASTA Energy Solutions direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    ASTA Energy Solutions AG Surges on Strong H1 Earnings Growth ASTA delivered a powerful first half of 2026, combining strong top-line growth, sharply higher profitability and a reinforced balance sheet backed by major new OEM contracts.
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