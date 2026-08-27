ADLER Group: H1 2026 Results Show Solid Rental Business Performance

Adler Group reported a solid rental business performance in H1 2026, with like-for-like rental growth of 3.0% and operational vacancy falling to 0.9%.

The rental portfolio comprised 17,465 units as of 30 June 2026, including 17,416 units in Berlin, with a total value of €3.5 billion.

Average residential rent increased from €8.45 to €8.68 per square metre per month compared with June 2025.

Year-to-date disposal proceeds of €201 million were used mainly to reduce leverage through partial repayments of the 1L New Money Facility.

Net rental income declined to €63 million and adjusted EBITDA from rental activities to €37 million, reflecting the smaller portfolio after the NRW disposal; 2026 guidance of €124–129 million was confirmed.

Adler’s net loss improved to €160 million from €381 million, while its LTV stood at 79.2%, cash amounted to €155 million, and 97% of financial debt matures in 2028 or later.

The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1320EUR and was down -0,75 % compared with the previous day.







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