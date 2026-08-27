ADLER Group: H1 2026 Results Show Solid Rental Business Performance
Adler Group’s first half of 2026 shows resilient rental growth, a leaner portfolio, and a clearer debt profile, underscoring a cautious but steady operational recovery.
Foto: cegoh - pixabay
- Adler Group reported a solid rental business performance in H1 2026, with like-for-like rental growth of 3.0% and operational vacancy falling to 0.9%.
- The rental portfolio comprised 17,465 units as of 30 June 2026, including 17,416 units in Berlin, with a total value of €3.5 billion.
- Average residential rent increased from €8.45 to €8.68 per square metre per month compared with June 2025.
- Year-to-date disposal proceeds of €201 million were used mainly to reduce leverage through partial repayments of the 1L New Money Facility.
- Net rental income declined to €63 million and adjusted EBITDA from rental activities to €37 million, reflecting the smaller portfolio after the NRW disposal; 2026 guidance of €124–129 million was confirmed.
- Adler’s net loss improved to €160 million from €381 million, while its LTV stood at 79.2%, cash amounted to €155 million, and 97% of financial debt matures in 2028 or later.
The price of ADLER Group at the time of the news was 0,1320EUR and was down -0,75 % compared with the previous day.
+1,51 %
+1,51 %
+0,75 %
-24,23 %
-38,86 %
-76,95 %
-99,37 %
-99,61 %
-99,32 %
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.08.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte