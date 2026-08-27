audius lifts H1 output 23%, EBITDA 17% as growth plan launches

First-half total output rose 23% to EUR 58.5 million, while Q2 output increased 9% year-on-year to EUR 30.2 million, mainly driven by the Software/Cloud segment.

Gross profit grew disproportionately by 35.1% to EUR 44.1 million, partly because low-margin hardware revenues declined.

First-half EBITDA increased 17% to EUR 3.3 million, with an EBITDA margin of 5.7%; EBIT reached EUR 1.8 million and earnings per share rose to EUR 0.11.

Order backlog increased significantly to EUR 103.1 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with EUR 84.6 million a year earlier.

audius launched growth and efficiency programs focused on critical infrastructure customers, sovereign data centers, the audius private.AI platform, AI, automation, and personnel restructuring.

The company lowered its full-year guidance, now expecting total output of approximately EUR 120 million and EBITDA of EUR 8–9 million, compared with previous targets of more than EUR 125 million and EUR 10 million, respectively.

The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at audius is on 31.08.2026.

The price of audius at the time of the news was 10,100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





