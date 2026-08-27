🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsaudius AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu audius
    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    audius lifts H1 output 23%, EBITDA 17% as growth plan launches

    audius delivered strong first-half growth in output, profits and backlog, driven by Software/Cloud, while launching strategic AI and efficiency programs amid a slightly reduced full-year outlook.

    audius lifts H1 output 23%, EBITDA 17% as growth plan launches
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • First-half total output rose 23% to EUR 58.5 million, while Q2 output increased 9% year-on-year to EUR 30.2 million, mainly driven by the Software/Cloud segment.
    • Gross profit grew disproportionately by 35.1% to EUR 44.1 million, partly because low-margin hardware revenues declined.
    • First-half EBITDA increased 17% to EUR 3.3 million, with an EBITDA margin of 5.7%; EBIT reached EUR 1.8 million and earnings per share rose to EUR 0.11.
    • Order backlog increased significantly to EUR 103.1 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with EUR 84.6 million a year earlier.
    • audius launched growth and efficiency programs focused on critical infrastructure customers, sovereign data centers, the audius private.AI platform, AI, automation, and personnel restructuring.
    • The company lowered its full-year guidance, now expecting total output of approximately EUR 120 million and EBITDA of EUR 8–9 million, compared with previous targets of more than EUR 125 million and EUR 10 million, respectively.

    The next important date, "Publication of the half-year financial statements." Alternatives: - "Publication of the half-year report" - "Release of the interim (half-year) financial statements", at audius is on 31.08.2026.

    The price of audius at the time of the news was 10,100EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    audius

    -1,49 %
    -5,66 %
    -11,50 %
    -28,57 %
    -21,88 %
    -28,57 %
    -43,18 %
    +11,80 %
    ISIN:DE000A40ET13WKN:A40ET1
    audius direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    audius lifts H1 output 23%, EBITDA 17% as growth plan launches audius delivered strong first-half growth in output, profits and backlog, driven by Software/Cloud, while launching strategic AI and efficiency programs amid a slightly reduced full-year outlook.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     