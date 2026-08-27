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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGerresheimer AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Gerresheimer
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    Gerresheimer Q1 2026: Revenue Up, Free Cash Flow Takes Center Stage

    Gerresheimer’s latest quarter reveals modest sales growth, a sharp cash flow rebound, and strategic portfolio moves as it prepares for a stronger second half of 2026.

    Gerresheimer Q1 2026: Revenue Up, Free Cash Flow Takes Center Stage
    Foto: Marion Stolzenwald - Gerresheimer AG
    • Gerresheimer reported preliminary Q1 2026 revenue of €524 million, up slightly from €519 million in Q1 2025, while adjusted EBITDA fell to €66 million from €81 million.
    • Free cash flow improved by more than €100 million year over year, reaching -€32 million compared with -€141 million in Q1 2025, driven by tighter investment, working-capital and inventory management.
    • Revenue growth was mainly driven by the Containment & Delivery Systems and Primary Injectable Solutions divisions, particularly strong demand for drug-delivery devices and syringe systems.
    • The Moulded Glass division experienced weaker demand, a furnace-repair-related production stoppage in Chicago Heights, and lower earnings; the site is scheduled to close by the end of 2026.
    • Gerresheimer agreed to sell Centor and Primary Packaging Plastics to an Apax Partners-affiliated fund, with proceeds expected to reduce debt and support a comprehensive refinancing.
    • The company expects stronger revenue and earnings in the second half of 2026, supported by its transformation program and continued focus on cash flow and portfolio optimization.

    The next important date, The publication of the Q1 results is scheduled for August., at Gerresheimer is on 31.08.2026.

    The price of Gerresheimer at the time of the news was 26,01EUR and was up +2,56 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,18EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,65 % since publication.


    Gerresheimer

    +4,58 %
    -7,09 %
    -3,71 %
    -7,90 %
    -42,10 %
    -78,05 %
    -71,45 %
    -65,93 %
    -39,82 %
    ISIN:DE000A0LD6E6WKN:A0LD6E
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    Gerresheimer Q1 2026: Revenue Up, Free Cash Flow Takes Center Stage Gerresheimer’s latest quarter reveals modest sales growth, a sharp cash flow rebound, and strategic portfolio moves as it prepares for a stronger second half of 2026.
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