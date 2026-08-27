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    IVU Traffic Technologies Releases H1 2026 Report—See the Details

    IVU Traffic Technologies accelerated its earnings momentum in H1 2026, as strong demand for integrated IT solutions lifted revenue, profit and guidance.

    IVU Traffic Technologies Releases H1 2026 Report—See the Details
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • IVU Traffic Technologies reported positive earnings momentum in the first half of 2026, driven by continued demand for its integrated IT solutions across Europe.
    • Revenue increased by 12.7% year-on-year to €72.1 million, while gross profit rose by 14.7% to €59.2 million.
    • EBIT improved significantly to €3.3 million, compared with €1.0 million in the first half of 2025.
    • Growth was supported by higher recurring revenue—especially from hosting and maintenance contracts—as well as efficiency measures and slower workforce expansion.
    • IVU raised its 2026 EBIT outlook from approximately €20 million to approximately €22 million; it still expects revenue above €160 million and gross profit of around €130 million.
    • Starting in the third quarter of 2026, IVU will publish reporting dates earlier and intensify its capital-market communications.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at IVU Traffic Technologies is on 27.08.2026.

    The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 24,900EUR and was up +1,63 % compared with the previous day.


    IVU Traffic Technologies

    +1,63 %
    +1,64 %
    +8,30 %
    +22,77 %
    +13,76 %
    +85,07 %
    +22,17 %
    +619,47 %
    +31,05 %
    ISIN:DE0007448508WKN:744850
    IVU Traffic Technologies direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    IVU Traffic Technologies Releases H1 2026 Report—See the Details IVU Traffic Technologies accelerated its earnings momentum in H1 2026, as strong demand for integrated IT solutions lifted revenue, profit and guidance.
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