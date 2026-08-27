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    H2APEX Group SCA 2026 Half-Year Results: Revenue Jumps Two-Thirds

    H2APEX delivered strong top-line growth in H1 2026, powered by the WAL project and rising green hydrogen demand, even as profitability remained under pressure.

    H2APEX Group SCA 2026 Half-Year Results: Revenue Jumps Two-Thirds
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • H2APEX’s revenue increased by 67.5% year-on-year to EUR 7.0 million in H1 2026, driven by the WAL project consultancy contract and higher green hydrogen sales.
    • Revenue in the new Project Development & Energy/Asset Management segment more than quadrupled to EUR 3.2 million, nearly matching the Services segment’s EUR 3.6 million.
    • The company’s EBITDA declined to EUR -14.8 million, compared with EUR -13.3 million in H1 2025, mainly due to higher hydrogen trading, personnel and operating costs.
    • Subsidiary AKROS Energy generated its first commercial revenue from its container-based salt-storage technology following the launch of its pilot plant.
    • The WAL hydrogen project progressed as planned after securing feed-in capacity to Germany’s core hydrogen network through an agreement with GASCADE Gastransport.
    • H2APEX confirmed its full-year 2026 revenue forecast of EUR 14–16 million, supported by contracted revenues and growing demand from Germany’s mandatory green hydrogen quotas.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at H2APEX Group SCA is on 27.08.2026.

    The price of H2APEX Group SCA at the time of the news was 1,0320EUR and was down -3,37 % compared with the previous day.


    H2APEX Group SCA

    -7,10 %
    -10,28 %
    +17,36 %
    -4,00 %
    -51,76 %
    -85,67 %
    -81,18 %
    -64,84 %
    -89,54 %
    ISIN:LU0472835155WKN:A0YF5P
    H2APEX Group SCA direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf






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    H2APEX Group SCA 2026 Half-Year Results: Revenue Jumps Two-Thirds H2APEX delivered strong top-line growth in H1 2026, powered by the WAL project and rising green hydrogen demand, even as profitability remained under pressure.
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