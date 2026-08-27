H2APEX Group SCA 2026 Half-Year Results: Revenue Jumps Two-Thirds
H2APEX delivered strong top-line growth in H1 2026, powered by the WAL project and rising green hydrogen demand, even as profitability remained under pressure.
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- H2APEX’s revenue increased by 67.5% year-on-year to EUR 7.0 million in H1 2026, driven by the WAL project consultancy contract and higher green hydrogen sales.
- Revenue in the new Project Development & Energy/Asset Management segment more than quadrupled to EUR 3.2 million, nearly matching the Services segment’s EUR 3.6 million.
- The company’s EBITDA declined to EUR -14.8 million, compared with EUR -13.3 million in H1 2025, mainly due to higher hydrogen trading, personnel and operating costs.
- Subsidiary AKROS Energy generated its first commercial revenue from its container-based salt-storage technology following the launch of its pilot plant.
- The WAL hydrogen project progressed as planned after securing feed-in capacity to Germany’s core hydrogen network through an agreement with GASCADE Gastransport.
- H2APEX confirmed its full-year 2026 revenue forecast of EUR 14–16 million, supported by contracted revenues and growing demand from Germany’s mandatory green hydrogen quotas.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at H2APEX Group SCA is on 27.08.2026.
The price of H2APEX Group SCA at the time of the news was 1,0320EUR and was down -3,37 % compared with the previous
day.
-7,10 %
-10,28 %
+17,36 %
-4,00 %
-51,76 %
-85,67 %
-81,18 %
-64,84 %
-89,54 %
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